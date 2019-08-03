New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Cars India Registers A Sales Decline Of 48.67 Per Cent In July 2019

Honda's sales in July 2019 dropped due to slowdown in the Indian car market coupled with a high base last year.

The Honda Amaze is the Japanese Carmaker's bestselling model in India.

  • Honda has registered decline in sales due to slowdown in the Industry.
  • It has also witnessed postponement in purchases.
  • The company also mentioned that the base was high last year.

Honda Cars India has recorded a de-growth of 48.67 per cent in July 2019 after selling 10,250 units which is 9720 units less than what it sold in the same month last year. The company had sold 19,970 units in the domestic market in July last year. The Japanese carmaker's export in July 2019 stood at 334 units. The company has stated that the sales decline is due to weak buying sentiment and it has witnessed postponement in purchases.

Also Read: Honda Jazz, Honda City, Honda Civic, Honda CR-V, Honda Accord Recalled In India

Commenting on the sales performance, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "The de-growth in the automobile industry further intensified last month amidst weak buying sentiment and overall slowdown. We are also witnessing lot of postponement of purchases. It is extremely worrisome since Jul'19 decline is much severe than Q1 decline and that too when the industry had de-grown in July last year as well."

Also Read: Honda Jazz EV Spotted Testing In India Again

Moreover, it also said that the low sales numbers are result of a higher base last year after the launch of the second-generation Honda Amaze which in its third month of launch had clocked highest sales monthly numbers. The 2018 Honda Amaze was launched in India on May 16, 2018 and was a runaway success for the company. It has been the bestselling model for Honda since then and has outperformed other models in-house, like the Honda WR-V and City.

