Honda Car Sales Drop By 27 Per Cent In May 2019 For Second Consecutive Month

Honda Cars India announced its sales report for May 2019 and the automaker has reported declining sales for the second consecutive month. The Japanese car maker sold 11,442 units last month, a drop of 27 per cent in year-on-year sales when compared to 15,864 units that were sold in May last year. Honda also exported 450 units in May this year, down by 12.7 per cent from 516 units exported in May 2018. The decline in volumes aligns with the overall disappointing sentiment in the auto sector that has seen a slump in volumes over past few months.

Speaking on the declining numbers, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India said, "The market continues to be tough for the auto industry with two consecutive months of such a high de-growth. It is unprecedented in the last two decades. After elections, we were expecting an upswing which has not yet come. Factors like liquidity that is affecting capital to auto sector along with an increase in fuel prices have remained a challenge to revive consumer sentiments. We are still hopeful that demand will revive due to pent up demand, favourable indicators on monsoon and expected actions by the new government."

Honda had favourable volumes in May last year on the back of the launch of the second generation Amaze subcompact sedan. In the past year, the automaker has had some major launches including the new generation CR-V and the all-new Civic sedan, with the latter off to a good start. Honda is expected to bring the new HR-V compact SUV as well in India that will take on the Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and the likes.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.