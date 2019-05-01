Honda Car India's Sales Grow By 23% In April 2019

Honda Cars India registered monthly domestic sales of 11,272 units in April 2019 as against 9,143 units in April 2018 registering a growth of 23 per cent. The company has seen a strong sales growth thanks to the new-gen Amaze as also the WR-V. The company even exported 220 units in April 2019.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "HCIL's April sales growth is primarily due to lower base effect, as there was no Amaze in corresponding month last year during model runout. The ongoing elections and overall subdued market sentiment continues to affect the sales momentum. Going forward, the industry is heading towards a tougher year impacting sales due to volatility in fuel prices, increase in car prices owing to new regulations and stricter inventory control for smooth switchover to BS6 regime by year end."

The company plans to bring more cars to India in 2019. In fact the company had already announced that there would be 6 new models in three years starting 2018. The company has already launched 3 new models in the country in the form of the new-gen Amaze, CR-V and even the Civic. We wait to see what more the company brings to the table.

