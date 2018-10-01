New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Car India's Sales Dip By Almost 20% In September 2018

Honda's domestic sales were down by almost 20 per cent when compared to September 2017 at 14,820 units in September 2018 while exports stood at 545 units.

View Photos
Honda's domestic sales were down by almost 20 per cent in September 2018.

Honda Cars India registered a cumulative growth of 3.5 per cent during the first half of the Financial Year 2018-19 selling 94,419 units during April - September 2018. The company had posted sales of 91,269 units in the corresponding period in 2017.  However, the company's domestic sales were down by almost 20 per cent when compared to September 2017. The company recorded monthly domestic sales of 14,820 units in September 2018 while exports stood at 545 units.


Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "HCIL registered a cumulative growth of 3.5% in the first half of fiscal year 2018-19 backed by strong demand for the newly launched All New Amaze. The subdued market sentiment combined with higher base of Sept'17 and onset of Shradh period in Northern India from last week resulted in lower sales in September compared to last year. In order to keep the dealer stock within our norms, we rationalized the wholesale dispatches in Sept. We expect that the festival period improves the market sentiment and results in positive sales in the coming month."

0 Comments

Also Read: 2018 Honda CR-V Review
The company is all set to launch the CR-V in the Indian market on October 9,2018 and will probably see a surge in the festive season that follows.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Honda Car India Honda sales Honda Amaze Honda CR-V 7 seater Honda CRV diesel Honda Sales September 2018

Latest News

2018 Paris Motor Show: New Skoda Kodiaq RS Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
2018 Paris Motor Show: New Skoda Kodiaq RS Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Honda Car India's Sales Dip By Almost 20% In September 2018
Honda Car India's Sales Dip By Almost 20% In September 2018
Skoda Vision RS Concept Hybrid Hot Hatch Revealed
Skoda Vision RS Concept Hybrid Hot Hatch Revealed
Car Sales September 2018: Ford India Registers Total Growth Of 17 Per Cent
Car Sales September 2018: Ford India Registers Total Growth Of 17 Per Cent
TVS Jupiter Grande Spotted Ahead Of Launch
TVS Jupiter Grande Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2019 Paris Motor Show: New BMW 3 Series Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch
2019 Paris Motor Show: New BMW 3 Series Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Royal Enfield Maintains 2 Per Cent Growth With 71,662 Units Sold
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Royal Enfield Maintains 2 Per Cent Growth With 71,662 Units Sold
Car Sales September 2018: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra See Drop In Sales, Ford, Tata Registers Double-Digit Growth
Car Sales September 2018: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra See Drop In Sales, Ford, Tata Registers Double-Digit Growth
Car Sales September 2018: Tata Motors' Sales Grow By 20% In September 2018
Car Sales September 2018: Tata Motors' Sales Grow By 20% In September 2018
Car Sales September 2018: Mahindra's Passenger Vehicle Sales Drops By 16 Per Cent
Car Sales September 2018: Mahindra's Passenger Vehicle Sales Drops By 16 Per Cent
BMW Offers Heavy Discount On The 3 Series Ahead Of The Festive Season
BMW Offers Heavy Discount On The 3 Series Ahead Of The Festive Season
Datsun GO And GO+ Facelift Revealed; Pre-Bookings Open
Datsun GO And GO+ Facelift Revealed; Pre-Bookings Open
Aston Martin Says Stock Market Debut Fully Subscribed
Aston Martin Says Stock Market Debut Fully Subscribed
Maruti Suzuki India Sales Drop Marginally by 0.5 Per Cent In September 2018
Maruti Suzuki India Sales Drop Marginally by 0.5 Per Cent In September 2018
Skoda Kodiaq Hits 250,000th Production Milestone
Skoda Kodiaq Hits 250,000th Production Milestone

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

₹ 87.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

₹ 4.09 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

₹ 3.45 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.1
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 46.78 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Honda models

Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.31 - 10.22 Lakh *
Honda WR-V
Honda WR-V
₹ 8.75 - 11.23 Lakh *
Honda City
Honda City
₹ 9.85 - 16.29 Lakh *
Honda Jazz
Honda Jazz
₹ 8.26 - 10.43 Lakh *
Honda Brio
Honda Brio
₹ 5.15 - 7.66 Lakh *
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
₹ 50.53 Lakh *
Honda BR-V
Honda BR-V
₹ 10.61 - 16.07 Lakh *
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
₹ 26.1 - 31.23 Lakh *
View More
x
Car Sales September 2018: Tata Motors' Sales Grow By 20% In September 2018
Car Sales September 2018: Tata Motors' Sales Grow By 20% In September 2018
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2019 Paris Motor Show: New BMW 3 Series Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch
2019 Paris Motor Show: New BMW 3 Series Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities