Honda Car India Registers 8 Per Cent Domestic Sales Growth In FY 2017-18

Honda Cars India today announced achieving a growth of 8 per cent in the domestic market during the 2017-18 financial year. Between April 2017 and March 2018, the Japanese carmaker sold over 1.7 lakh vehicles in India, against the 1.57 lakh+ vehicles sold during the same month last fiscal year. The total exports, on the other hand, during April 2017 to March 2018 reached up to 5,610 vehicles. However, Honda Cars India saw a considerable drop in sales during the month of March 2018, with total sales accounting for 14,060, against the 19,095 sold in March 2017, registering a decline of over 26 per cent.

The drop in March 2018 sales was mainly due to the company's performance in the domestic market, considering the company only sold 13,574 vehicles in March 2018, as compared to 18,950 units sold in the corresponding month last year. Exports, however, saw a massive growth of over 70 per cent last month with 486 units, against the 145 vehicles that were exported in March 2017. One of the reasons for the drop in domestic sales could be the fact that the current Amaze is in the run-out phase, as the company prepares to launch the all-new second-generation Amaze shortly. Also, last year in March 2017, Honda had launched the WR-V compact crossover in India, which largely boosted the company sales during that month.

As for the new 2018-19 fiscal year, Honda Cars India is largely optimistic, as the company has lined-up three big launches enhancing the product line-up with second-generation Honda Amaze, new-gen CR-V and, the new-gen Civic. The former-most being the most anticipated model of the lot.

