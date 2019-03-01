Honda Car India Registers 16% Growth In February 2019

Honda Cars India registered a growth of 16 per cent with monthly domestic sales of 13,527 units in February 2019 compared to 11,650 units in the corresponding month in 2018. The company has seen this strong growth thanks to the demand for the new generation of the Amaze. The company had already said that it has sold more than 63,000 units of the car since its launch in 2018 in India.

During the ongoing financial year, the company has registered a cumulative growth of 6.5 percent selling 166,585 units during April 2018 to February 2019 against 156,452 units in the corresponding period last year.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "Our on-ground efforts and sustained sales momentum for models, specially the Amaze, City and WR-V has fueled our growth in February. The overall market sentiment is not overtly buoyant at this stage, however we hope the market will revive soon. The all-new Civic which is slated for launch next week has received an overwhelming response in the pre-launch phase and we are confident that it will bring excitement in the executive sedan segment,"

While Honda does not rely much on exports, it managed to export 20 units in February 2019.

