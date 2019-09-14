The festive season is here and it's raining discounts in a bid to attract footfalls at dealerships which is much needed at this time and hour. As we reported earlier, big players in the auto business like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Toyota are already giving huge discounts and Honda Car India has also joined the fray with rather attractive offers across its product line up. Yes! The Japanese carmaker is offering massive discounts on the Civic and CR-V, while the rest of the line-up too comes with cash discounts including the Honda Amaze which is the company's bestselling model with only one lakh units sold in just a year.

Customers are getting benefits up to ₹ 42,000 on the Honda Amaze which include car exchange bonus of ₹ 30,000 and extended warranty of Rs, 12,000. If you don't exchange your car, you get three years maintenance program worth ₹ 16,000. On the Honda Jazz you get a cash discount of ₹ 25,000 and exchange bonus of ₹ 25,000 as well taking the total benefit to up to ₹ 50,000. The WR-V is being offered with a cash discount of ₹ 25,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹ 20,000, so that's a total discount of up to ₹ 45,000. The Honda City comes with benefits up to ₹ 62,000 including a cash discount of ₹ 30,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹ 32,000.

Now that we are done with all the small and compact cars, let's move to bigger ones where even the discounts are big and even more lucrative. Starting with the Honda BR-V, the company is offering benefits up to ₹ 1.10 lakh on this MPV. There is a cash discount of ₹ 33,500 on offer, an exchange bonus of ₹ 50,000 and you also get accessories worth ₹ 26,500. If you don't have a car to exchange, you get a cash discount of ₹ 33,500 and accessories worth ₹ 36,500. The Honda Civic which was launched this year is being offered with a huge cash discount of ₹ 2.5 lakh on Petrol VCVT and diesel models and there is an exchange bonus of ₹ 25,000 across the range except the petrol VCVT variant. That said, the biggest offer is on the Honda CR-V diesel which gets a cash discount of ₹ 4.00 lakh.

Festive season is one of the most awaited period of the year as automakers expect sales to increase during this time and it's more so this year due to the prolonged slowdown. Automakers are hoping sell in volumes during this season in a bid to clear their BS4 inventory. Honda's market share at present stands at 4.65 per cent, down by 0.84 per cent from a year ago. The discounts will also help Honda to regain its lost market share.

