Honda Car India Begins Taking Pre-Launch Bookings For New WR-V Facelift

Honda Car India recently revealed photographs of the new WR-V Facelift and now the company has started taking bookings for the car as well.

The Honda WR-V facelift will be launched in India in April 2020

Honda Car India has started taking bookings for the new WR-V facelift  ahead of the car's launch. Interested customers can book the new WR-V at all authorised Honda Car India dealerships across the country for a token amount of ₹ 21,000. The Honda WR-V gets its first major update since the car was launched in 2017 and yes, it also gets BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines.

The Honda WR-V crossover gets a revised front bumper with more creases, new housing for the fog lamps and a silver skid plate. The grille up front is also new and now gets multiple horizontal slats which look better than the honeycomb mesh pattern on the outgoing model. The headlamps remain the same but now get LED projector lamps along with integrated DRLs. There are no changes to the profile of the car but could get new alloy wheels. Honda is yet to reveal the rear section of the car but the company says that the rear will get new combination LED tail lamps as well.

Rajesh Goel, SVP & Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd. Said, "We are glad to open the bookings for the New WR-V which will go on sale later this month. We are confident that the model's bolder new look, stylish LED package and premium interiors will appeal to our discerning customers who are looking for status, comfort and have an active lifestyle." "The new WR-V will be launched in both Petrol and Diesel version compliant with BS-6 emission norms," he added.

