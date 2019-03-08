Honda Car India Announces Offers Of Upto Rs. 1 Lakh In March 2019

New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Car India Announces Offers Of Upto ₹ 1 Lakh In March 2019

The company has announced offers on models like the Brio, Amaze, WR-V, City and even the BR-V and all these offers are valid till March 31, 2019.

The CR-V and the Civic do not come with any offers

Honda Car India has announced special offers on select models range in the country with benefits of upto ₹ 1 lakh. The company has provided offers on models like the Brio, Amaze, WR-V, City and even the BR-V and all these offers are valid till March 31, 2019. The 2018 model year Brio has been discontinued but the remaining stocks will be sold by the company. The company is providing benefits of upto ₹ 19,000 and Insurance under MISP at Re. 1. The new generation of the Amaze has been a strong seller for Honda Car India and it has already sold more than 60,000 units of the car in the country. There are no offers as such on the Amaze but the company is providing extended warranty for the 4th and 5th year. There's also an exchange bonus provided for the customers. All these offers are for customers who want to exchange their cars. For new buyers, the company is offering extended warranty for the 4th & 5th Year while it is also providing the Honda care maintenance program for 3 years.

The Honda Jazz comes with an exchange bonus of ₹ 25,000 

But the big offers are on the bigger cars. The Jazz sees an exchange bonus of ₹ 25,000 and also insurance of upto ₹ 25,000 under MISP at Re.1 . Honda is also giving out offers on the City sedan. This includes, Insurance worth upto ₹ 32,000 for Re. 1, an exchange bonus of upto ₹ 30,000 and accessories on the car worth ₹ 10,000. The WR-V too gets insurance of upto ₹ 25,000 for Re.1 and an exchange bonus of ₹ 17,000. The WR-V has been facing a lot of competition from newer cars like the Ford Freestyle and even the new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. The company plans to update the product by 2020 to make it more relevant and also to win back the market share in that segment. Mind you, the WR-V is still selling well for the company, in fact it's the second best-selling car in its portfolio.

2018 honda wr v edge edition

The WR-V will be available with an exchange bonus of ₹ 17,000 

Finally, Honda is giving big discounts on the BR-V. For those who want to exchange their cars to buy a new BR-V Honda will provide insurance of up to ₹ 33,500 at Re. 1. The company is also offering an exchange bonus of ₹ 50,000 and accessories worth ₹ 16,500. For those who are looking to buy the BR-V without any exchange, the company provides the insurance as mentioned above and accessories worth ₹ 26,500. There are no offers on the CR-V and even the newly launched Civic

Honda Car India Announces Offers Of Upto Rs. 1 Lakh In March 2019
