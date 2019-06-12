Honda BS6 Compliant Two-Wheeler Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to introduce its first BS6 compliant two-wheeler today in the country. The announcement comes just days after rival Hero MotoCorp announced that its Splendor was the first two-wheeler in India to get BS6 certification. Honda though has not confirmed which model is the first in its line-up to receive BS6 certification, but it is likely to be the popular-selling Activa 125 scooter. Spy shots of the Honda Activa 125 were also spotted testing earlier this year, further fuelling the speculations.

While not a lot is known in what the updated model will be, Honda 2Wheelers has confirmed that the offering will receive fuel-injection and will be only the second scooter in the country to get the feature after the recently launched Hero Maestro Edge 125. Also expect to see design changes on the model for a refreshed look, while reports also claim that the scooter will get Bluetooth smartphone connectivity as well, along the lines of the TVS NTorq 125 and the Aprilia SR 150.

Power is likely to come from the same 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with FI. Expect power improvement on the Honda Activa 125 that current churns out 8.4 bhp at 6500 rpm and 10.54 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm. The motor will continue to be paired with a CVT unit.

Prices will also see a jump thanks to fuel injection and other additions on the Honda Activa 125 BS6. Expect prices to increase by Rs. 3000-5000, depending on the variant. The scooter will take on the TVS NTorq 125, Aprilia SR 125, Hero Maestro Edge, Suzuki Burgman Street 125 and the likes. Honda will be announcing more details on the BS6 offering later today. Stay tuned for all the action.

Catch all the Live Updates from the Honda BS6 Compliant Product Launch here: