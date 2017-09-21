Honda BR-V VX Variant Gets A New Touchscreen Infotainment System

Honda Cars India has updated its VX variant of its 7-seater SUV BR-V with a new 7-inch Digipad Audio Video Navigation (AVN) System. Along with the new touchscreen infotainment system, the VX variant of the BR-V now also gets a rear parking camera with the Digipad system doubling up as the display screen. The VX trim of the BR-V also gets rear parking sensors, but now Honda offers them right from S Grade onwards. The updated BR-V variant is available in both petrol and diesel trims and while the former is priced at ₹ 12.27 lakh, the diesel version is available for ₹ 13.22 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda BR-V 10.17 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Speaking about the updated Honda BR-V variant, Jnaneswar Sen, Sr. Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "We are delighted to introduce the enriched version of the BR-V for our customers in this festive season. The BR-V with Digipad, and other new features, adds to the model's versatility and we are confident that this "Be Ready Vehicle" will complement the varied lifestyles of our customers. Honda has introduced many new features in several Honda models during this festive season and they have received excellent customer response. We are quite optimistic of good sales numbers in this season."

Honda BR-V Digipad Audio Video Navigation (AVN) Infotainment System

As for the Digipad AVN system, it comes with in-built satellite-linked 3D navigation, 1.5 GB of internal memory storage, Mirror Link for smartphone connectivity, voice commands for media, navigation and calling internet access for browsing, email and live traffic via optional Wifi receiver, Bluetooth for hands-free telephone and audio streaming support, FM Digital radio tuner, MP3/WAV, i-Pod/i-phone compatible, and USB slots, Micro SD Card slots for maps and media and an HDMI-IN port.

Under the hood, the Honda BR-V gets two engine options - a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. While the former's performance is rated 117 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, the diesel engine develops 98 bhp and a maximum torque of 200 Nm. For transmission, the SUV is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an optional CVT unit for the petrol model. Currently, some of the other Honda models the get this Digipad AVN system include the Honda City facelift, the WR-V and the Jazz.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.