Honda BR-V Facelift Unveiled In Indonesia

The BR-V does look prettier than before and the revised front grille and even the new bumper add to the design of the car.

The BR-V does look prettier and bolder than before.

  • The new BR-V gets a revised front.
  • It looks prettier and bolder than before.
  • The BR-V facelift also gets 16-inch dual tone alloy wheels.

Honda has revealed the updated BR-V at the 2019 Indonesia International Motor Show. The BR-V has not been doing great in terms of sales in India. The company has been selling close to 500 cars on an average and a facelift might just help in lifting those sales figures. However, we don't yet know if this facelift will make to India yet as there's no confirmation from the company. The BR-V does look prettier than before and the revised front grille and even the new bumper add to the design of the car. It looks bolder and the chrome that's spread around the fog lamps, and even the slat on the front grille, adds to the premiumness of the BR-V.

Honda BR-V

10.86 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda BR-V

jcu0piqo The 2019 Honda BR-V gets new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

There's a trapezoidal air dam and a silver scuff plate too. From what we can see, the facelift of the BR-V gets projector headlamps with L-shaped daytime running lights. The company has also tweaked the rear bumper slightly, so the BR-V still has the muscles and the character lines make sure that the car still oozes that SUV-ness. The BR-V facelift also gets 16-inch dual tone alloy wheels.

icnil7gg

The BR-V retains the all-black dashboard and the touchscreen infotainment system.

0 Comments

There aren't many changes made to the cabin of the BR-V as it retains the all-black dashboard and the touchscreen infotainment system. While the car launched the Indonesia is a 1.5-litre petrol, the one available in India is a 1.5-litre diesel as also a 1.5-litre petrol. With the new regulations coming into the country, carmakers are making sure that the line-up it brings to the market will be sustainable as also will boost its sales in the market. We wait to see what the company retains for the Indian market

