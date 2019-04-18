Honda BigWing Retail Chain For Big Bikes Inaugurated

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has established a new retail chain for premium bikes with the vertical called Honda BigWing. Represented by the Honda Silver Wing mark, the new vertical promises to deliver an immersive experience for Honda's premium motorcycle customers. The first BigWing outlet was inaugurated in Gurugram, and also made the first deliveries to Honda Gold Wing, Honda Africa Twin and Honda CB300R customers. The BigWing outlet will provide personalised customer experience and after sales service for Honda customers ranging from the 300 cc Honda CB300R to the big luxury tourer, Gold Wing.

"Earlier this year, we made a commitment of expanding our premium motorcycle business in India under Honda's Silver Wing-Mark. Riding on strong global legacy of Honda's engineering and design philosophy, Honda BigWing will introduce Indian motorcycling enthusiasts to a new side of Honda providing them with exceptional personalised experience," said Minoru Kato, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.

Commenting on unveiling of first BigWing dealership in India, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Honda BigWing is an outcome of our strong determination to create a differentiated immersive experience for our big bike customers. We are happy to announce India's first BigWing in Gurugram (Haryana) which will serve as a roadmap for further expansion of iconic Silver Wing Mark in India."

The BigWing chain will showcase Honda's premium motorcycle models, ranging from the Honda CB300R, Honda CB1000R, Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP, Honda Africa Twin and the Honda GL1800 Gold Wing.

