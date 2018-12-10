Honda Announces Bookings For 2019 CBU Models

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced bookings for the 2019 CBU (completely built unit) line-up in India, which includes the 2019 Honda CB1000R+, Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT, Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade and the Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP. Bookings for all these 2019 fully-imported models can be made at exclusive Honda Wing World sales and service outlets in Delhi and Mumbai starting today. Honda has completely updated the 2019 CBU line-up and ranges from the naked CB1000R+ to the supersport CBR1000RR Fireblade and Fireblade SP, as well as the Gold Wing Tour DCT with an automatic gearbox.

Commenting on the announcement of new 2019 CBU import line up, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "The models in 2019 line up will be loaded with exciting new features and upgradation; moreover, the riders will experience Honda's superior technology and thrill of riding. We welcome all our customers for the bookings starting today at Honda's exclusive 'Wing World' outlets."

The 2019 Honda CB1000R+ will follow the Honda Neo Sports Cafe design language

The Honda CB1000R+ has a completely new design language, based on the Honda Neo Sports Cafe concept design. The Honda CB1000R+ fuses retro elements with ultra-modern styling, accentuated by the swingarm-mounted rear fender and number plate. According to Honda, the litre-class naked offers a blend of performance and styling, combined with usable engine performance with the control of a cutting edge superbike. The in-line four-cylinder engine has been tuned to put out 143 bhp of power at 10,500 rpm and 104 Nm of peak torque at 8,250 rpm. The Honda CB1000R+ comes with a standard slipper clutch and Throttle-by-Wire (TBW) offers three pre-set riding modes, as well as a customisable User mode. The CB1000R+ gets a box section mono backbone steel frame, together with upside down Showa separate function big piston front forks and a Showa monoshock at the rear. The Honda CB1000R+ has been priced at ₹ 14.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The 2019 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade will be available in two colours

Honda's litre-class superbike, the latest edition of the CBR1000RR Fireblade, now comes with "wheelie control system" as well as Ride Mode Select System (RMSS), with a full-colour TFT screen and is said to be inspired by the RC213V-S street legal version of Honda's MotoGP machine. The Fireblade SP additionally gets semi-active Ohlins suspension, with 43 mm MIX30 inverted forks at the front and a TTX36 monoshock at the rear, as well as a quick-shifter and downshift assist. The 2019 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade is priced at ₹ 16.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), while the 2019 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP is priced at ₹ 19.28 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The 2019 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT will be avialble in just one variant

HMSI has also announced bookings for the 2019 model of its flagship touring bike, the Honda Gold Wing. The 2019 model gets several new features and will be available in just one variant in India, with the automatic DCT gearbox. The 2019 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT will feature an electric windscreen adjustable for angle and height, a trunk, and a long list of touring bike features. Apple CarPlay integration and anti-lock brakes (ABS) are now standard features, as well as multiple suspension modes. The 1,833 cc, flat, six-cylinder engine makes 124 bhp of maximum power at 5,500 rpm, and peak torque of 170 Nm at 4,500 rpm. Throttle-by-wire offers a choice of four riding modes - Tour, Sport, Econ and Rain, with each mode altering the engine's character and power delivery. Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) or traction control, maintains rear wheel traction while the suspension damping and combined braking system (CBS) alter depending on the selected mode.

The dual-clutch transmission (DCT) features 7-speeds, with clutch feel, shift speed and rpm range of up/downshifts tailored specifically to each riding mode. The 2019 Honda Gold Wing also features a creep forward and back function, as well as hill start assist (HSA) and idling stop system. The 2019 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT is available in just one Candy Ardent Red shade, at a price of ₹ 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.