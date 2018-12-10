New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Announces Bookings For 2019 CBU Models

Honda has announced bookings for 2019 Honda CB1000R+, Honda CBR1000R Fireblade, Fireblade SP and the 2019 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT.

View Photos
Honda announces bookings for 2019 CBU model line-up

Highlights

  • 2019 Honda CB1000R+ litre-class naked priced at Rs. 14.46 lakh
  • 2019 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade priced at Rs. 16.43 lakh
  • 2019 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT priced at Rs. 27.99 lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced bookings for the 2019 CBU (completely built unit) line-up in India, which includes the 2019 Honda CB1000R+, Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT, Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade and the Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP. Bookings for all these 2019 fully-imported models can be made at exclusive Honda Wing World sales and service outlets in Delhi and Mumbai starting today. Honda has completely updated the 2019 CBU line-up and ranges from the naked CB1000R+ to the supersport CBR1000RR Fireblade and Fireblade SP, as well as the Gold Wing Tour DCT with an automatic gearbox.

Commenting on the announcement of new 2019 CBU import line up, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "The models in 2019 line up will be loaded with exciting new features and upgradation; moreover, the riders will experience Honda's superior technology and thrill of riding. We welcome all our customers for the bookings starting today at Honda's exclusive 'Wing World' outlets."

Honda

Honda Bikes

X-Blade

Activa 5G

CB Shine SP

CB Hornet 160R

Livo

CB Unicorn 160

Grazia

CB Shine

Dio

Navi

CBR 250R

Activa 125

CB Unicorn 150

Aviator

CD 110 Dream

Activa i

Dream Yuga

Cliq

Gold Wing

Dream Neo

CBR 1000RR

CBR 650F

CB 1000R

CRF1000L Africa Twin

dd614dkc

The 2019 Honda CB1000R+ will follow the Honda Neo Sports Cafe design language

The Honda CB1000R+ has a completely new design language, based on the Honda Neo Sports Cafe concept design. The Honda CB1000R+ fuses retro elements with ultra-modern styling, accentuated by the swingarm-mounted rear fender and number plate. According to Honda, the litre-class naked offers a blend of performance and styling, combined with usable engine performance with the control of a cutting edge superbike. The in-line four-cylinder engine has been tuned to put out 143 bhp of power at 10,500 rpm and 104 Nm of peak torque at 8,250 rpm. The Honda CB1000R+ comes with a standard slipper clutch and Throttle-by-Wire (TBW) offers three pre-set riding modes, as well as a customisable User mode. The CB1000R+ gets a box section mono backbone steel frame, together with upside down Showa separate function big piston front forks and a Showa monoshock at the rear. The Honda CB1000R+ has been priced at ₹ 14.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

qfisbqqk

The 2019 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade will be available in two colours

Honda's litre-class superbike, the latest edition of the CBR1000RR Fireblade, now comes with "wheelie control system" as well as Ride Mode Select System (RMSS), with a full-colour TFT screen and is said to be inspired by the RC213V-S street legal version of Honda's MotoGP machine. The Fireblade SP additionally gets semi-active Ohlins suspension, with 43 mm MIX30 inverted forks at the front and a TTX36 monoshock at the rear, as well as a quick-shifter and downshift assist. The 2019 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade is priced at ₹ 16.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), while the 2019 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP is priced at ₹ 19.28 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

0su57djk

The 2019 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT will be avialble in just one variant

HMSI has also announced bookings for the 2019 model of its flagship touring bike, the Honda Gold Wing. The 2019 model gets several new features and will be available in just one variant in India, with the automatic DCT gearbox. The 2019 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT will feature an electric windscreen adjustable for angle and height, a trunk, and a long list of touring bike features. Apple CarPlay integration and anti-lock brakes (ABS) are now standard features, as well as multiple suspension modes. The 1,833 cc, flat, six-cylinder engine makes 124 bhp of maximum power at 5,500 rpm, and peak torque of 170 Nm at 4,500 rpm. Throttle-by-wire offers a choice of four riding modes - Tour, Sport, Econ and Rain, with each mode altering the engine's character and power delivery. Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) or traction control, maintains rear wheel traction while the suspension damping and combined braking system (CBS) alter depending on the selected mode.

0 Comments

The dual-clutch transmission (DCT) features 7-speeds, with clutch feel, shift speed and rpm range of up/downshifts tailored specifically to each riding mode. The 2019 Honda Gold Wing also features a creep forward and back function, as well as hill start assist (HSA) and idling stop system. The 2019 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT is available in just one Candy Ardent Red shade, at a price of ₹ 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda X-Blade with Immediate Rivals

Honda X-Blade
Honda
X-Blade
Hero Xtreme Sports
Hero
Xtreme Sports
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS
Apache RTR 160
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
Yamaha
FZ V2.0 FI
Suzuki Gixxer
Suzuki
Gixxer
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha
FZ S V2.0 FI
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda
CB Unicorn 160
Bajaj Pulsar 180
Bajaj
Pulsar 180
Honda CB Hornet 160R
Honda
CB Hornet 160R
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda
CB Unicorn 150
TAGS :
2019 Honda CBU models 2019 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade 2019 Honda CB1000R 2019 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT

Latest News

Honda Announces Bookings For 2019 CBU Models
Honda Announces Bookings For 2019 CBU Models
Indian FTR 1200 Bookings Commence; Prices Start At Rs. 14.99 Lakh
Indian FTR 1200 Bookings Commence; Prices Start At Rs. 14.99 Lakh
Skoda Auto India To Increase Car Prices By 2 Per Cent In 2019
Skoda Auto India To Increase Car Prices By 2 Per Cent In 2019
Discounts And Offers On Luxury Cars In India In December 2018
Discounts And Offers On Luxury Cars In India In December 2018
Mahindra In Talks With The Government To Bring The Formula E To India
Mahindra In Talks With The Government To Bring The Formula E To India
Honda X-Blade ABS Launched In India At Rs. 87,776
Honda X-Blade ABS Launched In India At Rs. 87,776
Tata Motors Group's Global Sales Falls By 7% In November 2018
Tata Motors Group's Global Sales Falls By 7% In November 2018
Year-End Discounts And Offers On Cars In December 2018
Year-End Discounts And Offers On Cars In December 2018
Royal Enfield Classic Scrambler 500 Spotted Testing
Royal Enfield Classic Scrambler 500 Spotted Testing
Mahindra’s 2019 Formula E Race Car M5 Electro Makes Its Debut In India
Mahindra’s 2019 Formula E Race Car M5 Electro Makes Its Debut In India
Maruti Suzuki Achieves 5 Lakh Sales Milestone For Its CNG Car Portfolio
Maruti Suzuki Achieves 5 Lakh Sales Milestone For Its CNG Car Portfolio
McLaren 720S Spider Unveiled
McLaren 720S Spider Unveiled
Petrol Prices Down Nearly 15% From Record Levels
Petrol Prices Down Nearly 15% From Record Levels
Is This The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 1.5-Litre Diesel Model?
Is This The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 1.5-Litre Diesel Model?
Tesla May Consider Buying Idle General Motors Plants
Tesla May Consider Buying Idle General Motors Plants

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.35 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki Intruder

Suzuki Intruder

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 84,606 - 96,907 *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 56,766 - 58,738 *
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 66,884 - 71,616 *
Honda CB Hornet 160R
Honda CB Hornet 160R
₹ 91,140 - 99,603 *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 60,628 - 63,261 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 79,908 - 82,497 *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 63,169 - 67,790 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 60,961 - 66,479 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 53,888 - 57,055 *
Honda Navi
Honda Navi
₹ 48,052 *
Honda CBR 250R
Honda CBR 250R
₹ 1.75 - 2.06 Lakh *
Honda Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
₹ 63,745 - 68,382 *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 76,161 *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 59,026 - 63,629 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 52,138 - 52,445 *
Honda Activa i
Honda Activa i
₹ 53,585 *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 57,063 *
Honda Cliq
Honda Cliq
₹ 47,185 - 47,715 *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 28.45 - 30.19 Lakh *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 55,004 - 55,310 *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 17.8 - 22.48 Lakh *
Honda CBR 650F
Honda CBR 650F
₹ 7.82 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 14.18 Lakh *
Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin
₹ 14.02 Lakh *
View More
x
Honda X-Blade ABS Launched In India At Rs. 87,776
Honda X-Blade ABS Launched In India At Rs. 87,776
Year-End Discounts And Offers On Cars In December 2018
Year-End Discounts And Offers On Cars In December 2018
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities