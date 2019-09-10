New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda And Orix Partner To Offer Its Cars On Lease

The Japanese carmaker does say that the lease plan will offer many benefits to customers like comprehensive insurance plans, maintenance packages, tax management and curated rentals as per requirement.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Honda Civic, CR-V and City are covered under this lease plan

Honda Cars India has announced the launch of its car leasing services in association with Orix. As a part of this association, customers can avail of leasing options for the Honda CR-V, Civic and City for both corporate customers and individual customers. Honda says that the leasing option can be availed by self-employed professionals, businessmen and salaried individuals. Honda is not the first company to offer lease plans in India. Skoda Auto and even FCA India have tied up with Orix to provide their cars on lease in the country. However, Honda has not yet announced the cost of the leasing plans and we await to hear about them from the company. The Japanese carmaker does say that the lease plan will offer many benefits to customers like comprehensive insurance plans, maintenance packages, tax management and curated rentals as per requirement.

0 Comments

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "Car leasing offers convenience, access to latest vehicles and enables customers to enjoy the perks of using car without having to purchase it. Car leasing is gaining popularity in India and we are delighted to associate with Orix to offer tailor-made solutions for anyone who wants to enjoy benefits of modern ownership experience. In addition to corporate customers, the programme has been specially rolled out for individual customers as well."

Honda

Honda Cars

Amaze

WR-V

2019 Civic

City

CR-V

Jazz

BR-V

Accord

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Amaze with Immediate Rivals

Honda Amaze
Honda
Amaze

Popular Honda Cars

Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.58 - 11.18 Lakh *
Honda WR-V
Honda WR-V
₹ 9.25 - 12.46 Lakh *
2019 Honda Civic
2019 Honda Civic
₹ 21.41 - 26.61 Lakh *
Honda City
Honda City
₹ 11.21 - 16.8 Lakh *
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
₹ 33.6 - 38.91 Lakh *
Honda Jazz
Honda Jazz
₹ 8.53 - 10.75 Lakh *
Honda BR-V
Honda BR-V
₹ 10.89 - 16.41 Lakh *
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
₹ 50.53 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
2019 Tata Nexon Kraz Edition Launched To Celebrate 1 Lakh Sales; Prices Start At Rs. 7.57 Lakh
2019 Tata Nexon Kraz Edition Launched To Celebrate 1 Lakh Sales; Prices Start At Rs. 7.57 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2019 Frankfurt Motor Show: 2020 Land Rover Defender Breaks Cover
2019 Frankfurt Motor Show: 2020 Land Rover Defender Breaks Cover
Revolt RV400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Revolt RV400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities