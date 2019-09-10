Honda And Orix Partner To Offer Its Cars On Lease

Honda Cars India has announced the launch of its car leasing services in association with Orix. As a part of this association, customers can avail of leasing options for the Honda CR-V, Civic and City for both corporate customers and individual customers. Honda says that the leasing option can be availed by self-employed professionals, businessmen and salaried individuals. Honda is not the first company to offer lease plans in India. Skoda Auto and even FCA India have tied up with Orix to provide their cars on lease in the country. However, Honda has not yet announced the cost of the leasing plans and we await to hear about them from the company. The Japanese carmaker does say that the lease plan will offer many benefits to customers like comprehensive insurance plans, maintenance packages, tax management and curated rentals as per requirement.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "Car leasing offers convenience, access to latest vehicles and enables customers to enjoy the perks of using car without having to purchase it. Car leasing is gaining popularity in India and we are delighted to associate with Orix to offer tailor-made solutions for anyone who wants to enjoy benefits of modern ownership experience. In addition to corporate customers, the programme has been specially rolled out for individual customers as well."

