Honda Amaze Top Variant With CVT May Be In The Works

The Honda Amaze subcompact sedan has been launched in India and takes on the likes of the popular Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Just like the Dzire, the Honda Amaze gets both petrol and diesel and also like the Maruti, it gets an automatic version on both engines. Unlike the Maruti though that gets an AMT unit based on the 5-speed manual, the Honda Amaze gets a CVT unit. In fact the diesel engine + CVT gearbox combination is a first of its kind in India. But, while the Dzire is available with a AMT on three variants, the Amaze is only available with an automatic on two and misses out on the VX or the fully loaded variant. That said, depending on market response, a fully loaded version of the Amaze with a CVT gearbox could be on the cards very soon.

(Honda Amaze needs a fully loaded CVT variant to take on the Dzire)

Speaking to NDTV Car And Bike on the sidelines of the Honda Amaze launch in Delhi, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales for Honda Cars India Limited said, "We will definitely consider based on the market requirement. Our current lineup is based on the feedback that we got in the development phase, but if there is a feedback available, we will obviously look at it as we move forward."

(New Honda Amaze Gets CVT in both petrol and diesel models)

Currently, the most expensive Honda Amaze with the CVT gearbox (both petrol and diesel) is the 'V' variant while the 'S' variant is the entry level offering for this range. Compared to the top of the line VX, the V misses out on features like the Digipad2 touchscreen infotainment system. In turn, it also misses out on satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice commands and a rear parking camera. And these are all features that the likes of its main rival, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets apart from the likes of the LED projector headlamps.

(Honda Amaze looses out on features like a touchscreen infotainment system)

If Honda truly wants to elevate itself back to the benchmark of the segment and as the favourite luxury car offering for the new-car-hungry upper middle class, it must launch a fully loaded version of the Amaze CVT with all the possible bells and whistles attached - even if it means being more expensive than the fully loaded Dzire.

