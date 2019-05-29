Honda Amaze scores Four Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test

Global NCAP has crash tested the Honda Amaze and it has achieved a 4 star rating in the Adult Occupant Protection in the frontal crash test. The Amaze that has been crash tested was manufactured in India and exported for the African markets. The Amaze was crash tested as part of Global NCAP's safer cars for Africa campaign. The Africa-spec Honda Amaze was crashed into a barrier at a speed of 64 kmph with a 40 per cent offset. The structure of the Honda Amaze was rated as stable as well as the footwell area.

The Amaze that was crash tested offered seatbelt pretensioners for both front passengers and seatbelt reminder for the driver. The base variant of the Amaze crashed here came with dual airbags, front seatbelt pre-tensioners and a driver seatbelt reminder all of which are standard on the African-spec version. If you compare this to the India spec version then, the Amaze comes with all of the features mentioned earlier and also gets seatbelt reminders for both the occupants up front and there's also a speed warning system and seatbelt reminders too for the occupants of the front seats. So, the India-spec Amaze has more safety features available as standard and that is thanks to the safety requirements that have been mandated by the government recently.

85,000 units of the second-gen Amaze have been sold since 2018

On the child safety front, Global NCAP used the child seats recommended by Honda, but the Amaze only achieved a one star rating for Child Occupant Protection. The child dummies contacted the interior of the car, showing evidence of head exposure and the probability of injury. The child dummies used represented the an 18 month old and a 3 year old child. In the case of the 18 month old crash dummy, the armrest opened (deployed) during the crash hitting the CRS, braking the handle lock and causing it to rotate and it ended in the head of the dummy contacting the seat backrest.

In the case of the 3 year old dummy, despite using ISOFIX, its head contacted the interior of the car in the rebound phase. Both head contacts of both child dummies brought the head score to zero and with the broken CRS for the 18 month old dummy the full points of the dynamic test for this dummy were lowered to zero.

The second generation of the Amaze was launched in India last year and since then, it has been a strong seller for the company. The company has already sold 85,000 units of the second-gen car since its launch in the country. Carandbike has reached out to Honda Car India for a statement and we are waiting for a response.

