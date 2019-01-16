New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Amaze Sales Cross 63,000 Mark In India

The Honda Amaze, which was launched in May 2018, has crossed the 63,000 sales milestone in just seven months, with monthly average sales of over 7800 units.

View Photos
The Honda Amaze on an avarage has been selling over 7800 units in India every month so far

The new-generation Honda Amaze has recently crossed the 63,000 sales mark in India, as of December 2018. The car which was launched in May 2018 has achieved this sales milestone in just seven months, with monthly average sales of over 7800 units. The new Amaze has been one of the top performers for Honda ever since its launch competing for the top spot with the Honda WR-V and the City. In fact, back in October 2018, when the Amaze breached the 50,000 sales mark, it became the fastest 50,000 sales number recorded by any new model launched by Honda in India.

The new Honda Amaze was first unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo, along with the new-gen CR-V and the new-gen Civic sedan. The second-gen Honda Amaze was the first car to be launched from this new lot. In India, the car competes with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Tata Tigor and the other subcompact sedans in this class.

Honda Amaze

6.31 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda Amaze

new honda amaze driving performance

New Honda Amaze was first unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo

Visually, the new Honda Amaze completely different from the previous-gen model and it looks more like the baby Accord. And while the design is a little conservative, buyers might appreciate the balanced look the new car has. On the features front, the car does come with daytime running lights and 15-inch alloy wheels on the top of the line variant, but the Amaze loses out on the likes of LED headlamps or even projector headlamps, which are fairly common among its peers. The rear gets LED taillamps and a more proportionate boot lid.

Cabin features include - 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, called Digipad-2 with both Apple Carplay and Android Auto. It also gets a start-stop button, automatic climate control and as we mentioned earlier, the CVT variants get paddle shifters too. The new Honda Amaze also gets a fold-down central armrest for the rear passengers and rear AC vents.

0 Comments

Under the hood, the Honda Amaze gets the option of both a petrol and diesel engine on offer. The 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine makes 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. The diesel model, on the other hand, gets a 1.5-litre oil burner that makes 99 bhp and 200 Nm torque in the manual version, while the diesel CVT unit makes 78 bhp and 160 Nm torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic unit.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Amaze with Immediate Rivals

Honda Amaze
Honda
Amaze
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai
Xcent
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen
Ameo
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford
Figo Aspire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki
Dzire
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra
Verito Vibe
Tata Zest
Tata
Zest
Tata Tigor
Tata
Tigor
Toyota Etios
Toyota
Etios
Tata Tigor JTP
Tata
Tigor JTP
TAGS :
Honda Amaze New Honda Amaze Honda Amaze Sales Honda India

Latest News

Honda Amaze Sales Cross 63,000 Mark In India
Honda Amaze Sales Cross 63,000 Mark In India
2019 Skoda Superb Corporate Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 23.99 Lakh
2019 Skoda Superb Corporate Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 23.99 Lakh
2019 Detroit Auto Show: 2020 Volkswagen Passat Showcased
2019 Detroit Auto Show: 2020 Volkswagen Passat Showcased
Anand Mahindra Purchases A New SUV - Mahindra Alturas G4
Anand Mahindra Purchases A New SUV - Mahindra Alturas G4
Volkswagen India To Challenge NGT Recommended Fine On Emission Scandal
Volkswagen India To Challenge NGT Recommended Fine On Emission Scandal
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 10.49 Lakh
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 10.49 Lakh
SIAM Expects Budget Council To Cut Tax Rates On CKD Components In The Upcoming Budget Session
SIAM Expects Budget Council To Cut Tax Rates On CKD Components In The Upcoming Budget Session
2019 Honda CB300R Confirmed For India
2019 Honda CB300R Confirmed For India
2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: All You Need To Know
2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: All You Need To Know
2019 Yamaha FZ-S ABS Spied Undisguised; Ready For Launch
2019 Yamaha FZ-S ABS Spied Undisguised; Ready For Launch
CES 2019: Shoei Unveils Smart Helmet With Head-Up Display
CES 2019: Shoei Unveils Smart Helmet With Head-Up Display
Yamaha MT-15 Spied Testing In India; Launch Imminent
Yamaha MT-15 Spied Testing In India; Launch Imminent
Motoroyale Kinetic Offers Limited Period Price Cut On The SWM Superdual 650 T
Motoroyale Kinetic Offers Limited Period Price Cut On The SWM Superdual 650 T
2020 Toyota Supra Unveiled At 2019 Detroit Auto Show
2020 Toyota Supra Unveiled At 2019 Detroit Auto Show
2019 Detroit Motor Show: Nissan Unveils IMs Concept
2019 Detroit Motor Show: Nissan Unveils IMs Concept

Popular Cars

8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.55 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Honda Amaze Alternatives

Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 6.3 - 9.72 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.22 - 11.73 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 6.21 - 9.76 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.09 - 10.61 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.78 - 7.78 Lakh *
Tata Zest
Tata Zest
₹ 5.74 - 10.08 Lakh *
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor
₹ 5.65 - 8.29 Lakh *
Toyota Etios
Toyota Etios
₹ 7.2 - 10.04 Lakh *
Tata Tigor JTP
Tata Tigor JTP
₹ 8.58 Lakh *
View More
Explore Amaze
×
Explore Now
x
Anand Mahindra Purchases A New SUV - Mahindra Alturas G4
Anand Mahindra Purchases A New SUV - Mahindra Alturas G4
CES 2019: Shoei Unveils Smart Helmet With Head-Up Display
CES 2019: Shoei Unveils Smart Helmet With Head-Up Display
Mahindra Alturas G4 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra Alturas G4 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2019 Yamaha FZ-S ABS Spied Undisguised; Ready For Launch
2019 Yamaha FZ-S ABS Spied Undisguised; Ready For Launch
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities