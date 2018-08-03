New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Amaze Prices Increased By Up To ₹ 31,000

The prices of the new-generation Honda Amaze have been increased across all variants. The hike in prices is between Rs. 11,000 and Rs. 31,000 depending on the variant.

The second-gen Honda Amaze was launched in May 2018

Highlights

  • The base petrol variant of the Amaze gets a hike of Rs. 21,000
  • The base diesel variant of the Amaze gets a hike of Rs. 31,000
  • The second-gen Amaze was launched in India in May 2018

At the time of its launch, the base petrol variant of the new-generation Honda Amaze had an introductory price of ₹ 5.59 lakh and is now priced at ₹ 5.81 lakh. Similarly, the other variants of the Honda Amaze sedan too get a price hike. The quantum of price hikes range from ₹ 11,000 and goes up to ₹ 31,000 depending on the variant of the Amaze sedan.

Honda Amaze
6.09 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda Amaze

Also Read: Honda Sells Over 10,000 Units Of The Amaze In July 2018

Sr no. Honda Amaze Petrol Variants Old Prices (ex-Delhi) New Prices (ex-Delhi)
1 E MT ₹ 5,59,900 ₹ 5,80,500
2 S MT ₹ 6,49,900 ₹ 6,60,500
3 V MT ₹ 7,09,900 ₹ 7,20,500
4 S CVT ₹ 7,39,900 ₹ 7,50,500
5 VX MT ₹ 7,57,900 ₹ 7,68,500
6 V CVT ₹ 7,99,900 ₹ 8,10,500

Also Read: Honda To Increase Prices Of Its Cars From August 2018

Advertisement

Since its launch a couple of months ago, the Amaze has been a runaway hit for Honda Car India, selling 10,180 units in July 2018, which is the best ever monthly car sales figure for Honda ever. In June 2018, Honda sold 9,103 units of the Amaze while in May 2018, there were 9,879 units sold. The Amaze is now the best-selling Honda car model in India, replacing the City.

Sr no. Honda Amaze Diesel Variants Old Prices (ex-Delhi) New Prices (ex-Delhi)
1 E MT ₹ 6,69,900 ₹ 6,90,500
2 S MT ₹ 7,59,900 ₹ 7,70,500
3 V MT ₹ 8,19,900 ₹ 8,30,500
4 S CVT ₹ 8,39,900 ₹ 8,50,500
5 VX MT ₹ 8,67,900 ₹ 8,78,500
6 V CVT ₹ 8,99,900 ₹ 9,10,500

Also Read: Honda Recalls New-Gen Amaze For Potential Electric Power Steering Issues

With these prices, the Honda Amaze now becomes more expensive when compared to its biggest rival, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, whose prices range from ₹ 5.56 lakh for the base petrol trim and go up to ₹ 9.43 lakh for the top-spec diesel AGS model. Within a couple of months since launch, Honda issued a recall for 7,290 units of the new-generation Amaze which had a problem with the electric power steering.

