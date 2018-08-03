At the time of its launch, the base petrol variant of the new-generation Honda Amaze had an introductory price of ₹ 5.59 lakh and is now priced at ₹ 5.81 lakh. Similarly, the other variants of the Honda Amaze sedan too get a price hike. The quantum of price hikes range from ₹ 11,000 and goes up to ₹ 31,000 depending on the variant of the Amaze sedan.

Sr no. Honda Amaze Petrol Variants Old Prices (ex-Delhi) New Prices (ex-Delhi) 1 E MT ₹ 5,59,900 ₹ 5,80,500 2 S MT ₹ 6,49,900 ₹ 6,60,500 3 V MT ₹ 7,09,900 ₹ 7,20,500 4 S CVT ₹ 7,39,900 ₹ 7,50,500 5 VX MT ₹ 7,57,900 ₹ 7,68,500 6 V CVT ₹ 7,99,900 ₹ 8,10,500

Since its launch a couple of months ago, the Amaze has been a runaway hit for Honda Car India, selling 10,180 units in July 2018, which is the best ever monthly car sales figure for Honda ever. In June 2018, Honda sold 9,103 units of the Amaze while in May 2018, there were 9,879 units sold. The Amaze is now the best-selling Honda car model in India, replacing the City.

Sr no. Honda Amaze Diesel Variants Old Prices (ex-Delhi) New Prices (ex-Delhi) 1 E MT ₹ 6,69,900 ₹ 6,90,500 2 S MT ₹ 7,59,900 ₹ 7,70,500 3 V MT ₹ 8,19,900 ₹ 8,30,500 4 S CVT ₹ 8,39,900 ₹ 8,50,500 5 VX MT ₹ 8,67,900 ₹ 8,78,500 6 V CVT ₹ 8,99,900 ₹ 9,10,500

With these prices, the Honda Amaze now becomes more expensive when compared to its biggest rival, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, whose prices range from ₹ 5.56 lakh for the base petrol trim and go up to ₹ 9.43 lakh for the top-spec diesel AGS model. Within a couple of months since launch, Honda issued a recall for 7,290 units of the new-generation Amaze which had a problem with the electric power steering.

