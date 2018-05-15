Honda Amaze: Exterior Explained

Honda is all set to bring in the new generation of the Amaze to India and the prices for the car will be announced tomorrow. First launched in 2013, the Honda Amaze was the most proportionate subcompact sedan in the country. The Dzire, at that point in time looked like a sedan's boot chopped further while the Indigo eCS didn't really boast of the features and design to take on its rivals. Of course Honda cashed in on this and the Amaze was a big hit for the company. However, the competition in the subcompact sedan segment has certainly gone up and that's why the Japanese car maker has had to make a few updates to the Amaze and make sure that the new generation model is filled to the brim with features and also is a looker.

The new generation Honda Amaze is based on an all-new platform and there are a host of changes which make it look better than before. So yes there are quite a few changes which make their way into the car and all of them make it look better than before. Up front, the new generation Honda Amaze gets an all-new face with a protruding nose. The aggressive long nose makes the Amaze look a bit more sophisticated than before and the fat chrome grille, is a signature for Honda. Honda calls it the 'Solid Wing Face' and it's been on the Civic and CR-V and now makes its way on to the Amaze.

The new front end of the Amaze subcompact sedan is flanked by a new set of wraparound headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The headlights and front grille are connected in a wider line, which contributes to a wider look. The long sleek line from the bonnet to the roof line gives it the look of a more solid sedan The honeycomb patterned grille large plastic cladded enclosure for the new round foglamps only adds to its overall look. At the rear, it gets a new pair of tail lamps, which bear a striking resemblance to the WR-V, but inverted.

The tail lamps of the Amaze look similar to the WR-V

The new platform sees the Amaze grow in its dimensions as the length of the car has grown by 5 mm at 3995 mm, the width of the car has been increased by 15mm and it now stands at 1695 mm. The height of the Amaze has been decreased by 5 mm though. There's more space between the wheels too now and that figure sees a significant increase of 65 mm and now the wheelbase is 2470mm. Honda has also increased the ground clearance of the car to 170mm

The boot capacity is increased to 420-litres while sporting a new set of alloy wheels. The wheel size has been increased to 15-inch aluminum alloy wheels, up from the previous Amaze's 14-inch wheels. The new wheels have a premium dynamic design with an angular cross structure. The bigger spokes highlight the vehicle's masculine, solid feeling and premium class while providing a more 3D design.

The long nose and the lines on the side bring out the muscular character of the Honda Amaze

All these changes make the Amaze not only a looker but a strong contender in the subcompact sedan segment. It's an important launch for Honda because the new-gen Amaze made its global premiere in India and the country will also be the first where it was manufcatured and now launched. We wait to find out what Honda prices it at and we'll have all the details for you.

