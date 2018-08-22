Honda Amaze Crosses 30,000 Units In Just Three Months

The new Honda Amaze, which was launched three months ago has already crossed a sales milestone of 30000 units, becoming the fastest selling Honda car in India in Honda's 20 year history in the country. The new Amaze, now in its second generation, was launched three months ago after being first showcased at the 2018 Indian Auto expo and for the first time got both a petrol and diesel engine mated to an automatic gearbox. The earlier (first gen Amaze) got only a petrol automatic. Of course, both cars also get a manual gearbox option. The new Amaze also gets a brand new design language with a more aggressive approach and a new flatter rear end with large boomerang tail lamps.

(Honda Amaze gets both petrol and diesel with automatic VCT and a manual gearbox)

Speaking on the milestone, Makoto Hyoda, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "Built on an all new platform, the new Amaze has been developed as a proper sedan from ground-up which helps it stand apart from the rest. The customers have really appreciated this aspect and accepted the car very well. We are thankful to our customers for this response which has made the all-new Amaze the most successful launch in HCIL's history."

(New Honda Amaze cabin)

The new Amaze takes on the very popular Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire and has impressed us by winning the comparison test - click here to see the video. As expected, the automatics have been quite popular with buyers with almost 30 per cent of total sales - or nearly 10000 units being equipped with the CVT gearbox. The Amaze is also the first ever car in India to get a diesel+CVT combination, which is technically superior as compared to the likes of an AMT option.

