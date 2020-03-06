Honda Amaze - A Sedan For Every Family

At a time when compact cars are gaining popularity, there's little space for big sedans and even humongous Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) that takes up half the space of your neighbour's parking spot in addition to yours. In a country like India, where we mostly drive through two-lane roads and narrow streets having a compact car certainly makes a lot of sense. But India is also a country where the family is very important. An average Indian family is at least made of 4 to 5 members, and we like to stay together, eat together, and of course, travel together, but not many compact cars allow you to do that, do they? Well, at least not without compromising on comfort. But there are very few carmakers who understand this and build cars that are designed keeping in mind the average Indian family. Honda Cars India is among the select few which offer the perfect family sedan - Yes, we are talking about the Amaze.

The Best-Selling Honda Car:

Currently one of the most popular family subcompact sedans in the country, the Amaze has over 3.9 lakh owners in India. In fact, it is currently Honda's best-selling model in India. And why wouldn't it be? Built on the company's new-generation platform, the Amaze comes with proper three-box proportion, bold styling, and strong character lines that accentuate the overall design of the car. In fact, the Amaze borrows its styling cues from one of the most loved Honda sedans, the latest-generation Accord, making it a sedan that is a class above all.

Honda Amaze 6.91 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Honda Amaze comes with proper three-box design with bold styling, character lines that accentuate the overall look of the car

Spacious, Sophisticated, & Safe:

Step inside, and you'll see the space the cabin has to offer. The use of beige interior and upholstery helps to further elevate the sense of space inside the cabin, and the seats too are draped in premium quality fabric. The front seats get a sporty design and are bolstered to offer good comfort for those long drives, the bench seat at the rear comes with nice contours which offer good lumber and under thigh support. The rear seat is wide enough for three passengers and is big on comfort too, be it the small drive to the mall or a long road trip. And if there are only 2 members sitting at the back, then pull down the foldable central armrest for that extra bit of comfort. Plus, it also has cup holders to store a couple of hot or cold beverages.

While the comfort of you and your family is important, safety is also paramount, and Honda has ensured that the Amaze becomes that safety cocoon. The car comes with a host of standard safety features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking camera, and a strong body structure that can take on heavy impacts. Furthermore, you also get some special features like a reverse parking camera to help you park in those tight spaces and a one-touch up/down driver window with pinch guard, so you don't accidentally hurt yourself. In fact, the Honda Amaze has scored a 4-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

To Help Build A Cleaner India:

In addition to your family's comfort and safety, the Honda Amaze also helps to ensure a healthier environment, because the car now complies with the new, cleaner Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations. And unlike other cars in the segment, both the petrol and diesel versions of the Amaze are BS6 compliant, so that you do not have to compromise on your choice of the powertrain to help build a greener environment. Interestingly, the Amaze will be the first BS6 compliant diesel model from Honda in the market, similar to how the previous generation Amaze was the first diesel car from the company to be launched in India.

So, how does the Amaze becoming BS6 compliant help improve the environment and keep your family healthy? Well, this is where Honda's advanced exhaust gas after-treatment system comes into play. The system comes with NSC (NOx Storage Catalyst) and DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) that are well equipped to handle to harmful particulate matter (PM) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emitted by the diesel engines. In fact, Honda's original Silver Thin Coated Diesel particulate filter (STC-DPF) used in the Amaze enables reduction of particulate matter combustion by 40 per cent compared to the conventional DPF.

Fun, Powerful, & Efficient:

Despite its shift to BS6 emission standards, the Amaze is still one of the most powerful and fun to drive cars in its class, with the 1.5-litre four-cylinder, diesel engine offering a meaty 200 Nm of peak torque from as low as 1750 rpm while delivering 100 horses in 3600 rpm. Adding to your driving comfort, the Amaze diesel is also the first car in this segment to offer a CVT (continuous variant transmission) automatic option. But if you choose to drive a patrol car, then you don't need to hear from us that Honda is known for its smooth, reliable and powerful petrol engines. The Amaze's 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, one of the few four-cylinder petrol motors in this class, continues to be one of the most powerful engines in this segment. With the engine churning out about 90 horsepower and 110 Nm of peak torque, the Amaze ensures you an engaging and fun driving experience.

But fun and powerful engines do not mean that you have to compromise on fuel economy. The Amaze continues to offer one of best-in-class fuel efficiency in both petrol and diesel version, with the former returning 18.6 kmph, and the oil burner offering an economy of 24.7 kmpl. This means you'll be making lesser fuel stops on those long family road trips.

So, there is no doubt that the Honda Amaze is a stylish sedan, a spacious sedan, a premium sedan, a safer sedan, a cleaner sedan, and a powerful and fun sedan. And if all that is not enough, with the prices starting at ₹ 6.09 lakh for the base petrol model and the ₹ 9.95 lakh for the top-of-the-line diesel variant, the Amaze is certainly a true value for money option as well, making it the perfect family sedan for India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.