New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Active Has Crossed The 2 Crore Sales Milestone

The Honda Activa has breached the 2 crore sales milestone in India becoming the first scooter in India to do so. The first 1 crore units were sold in 15 years, while the next one took just 3.

View Photos
The Honda Activa is now the first scooter in India to breach the historic 2 crore sales mark

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that the company's top-selling two-wheeler, the Honda Activa, has recently breached the 2 crore sales mark in India. Evidently, the popular Honda Active is now the first scooter in the country to cross this huge sales milestone. Interestingly enough, it took the Honda 15 years to breach first one crore sales mark, while the next one crore units were sold in just 3 years, which is four times faster than the time taken to acquire the first 1 crore customers.

Honda Activa 5G

56,766 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Also Read: Honda Activa Inches Closer To 20 Million Sales Milestone

Minoru Kato, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today announced this feat and expressed his gratitude to the 2 crore happy Indian customers, and said "Over 18 years and 5 generations, Honda 2Wheelers India continuously added value to exceed Customers expectations & making Activa the most preferred choice of Indian 2wheeler buyers. We are delighted that Activa partnered over 2 crore Indian families on the move in realizing their dreams. As India's Love for Activa grows, we remain committed to take on new challenges and bring joy to our customers."

2018 honda activa 5g

2018 Honda Activa 5G was launched at the Auto Expo

The Honda Active was first launched in the year 2001, and since then we have seen five generations of the scooter in India. The fifth-gen model, the Honda Activa 5G, was launched this year in February, at the 2018 Auto Expo. The Activa was truly a ground-breaking product from the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer and it has been the country's top-selling two-wheeler for quite some time now. In fact, in 2017 the Activa becomes not just India's, but the World's largest selling two-wheeler.

0 Comments

The current-generation model - Honda Activa 5G, is powered by a 109 cc, single-cylinder engine which puts out 8 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 9 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. No other scooter on sale in India has been able to come close to the Activa's sales success in its segment. In addition to features like Honda's Combi-break system and HSE technology, the new Activa also comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster with the display showing information like additional service due indicator and ECO options. The scooter also gets a 4-in-1 hook with the seat opener switch like the Grazia and a retractable rear hook.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Activa 5G with Immediate Rivals

Honda Activa 5G
Honda
Activa 5G
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
Yamaha
Cygnus Ray ZR
TVS Wego
TVS
Wego
Yamaha Alpha
Yamaha
Alpha
Yamaha Fascino
Yamaha
Fascino
Mahindra Gusto 125
Mahindra
Gusto 125
Honda Aviator
Honda
Aviator
Yamaha RAY Z
Yamaha
RAY Z
Honda Dio
Honda
Dio
Honda Activa i
Honda
Activa i
TAGS :
Honda Activa Honda Activa 5G Honda two wheelers Honda

Latest News

Honda Active Has Crossed The 2 Crore Sales Milestone
Honda Active Has Crossed The 2 Crore Sales Milestone
Mahindra Marazzo MPV Gets Apple CarPlay
Mahindra Marazzo MPV Gets Apple CarPlay
2018 Hyundai Santro Spotted In New Marina Blue Colour Ahead Of Launch
2018 Hyundai Santro Spotted In New Marina Blue Colour Ahead Of Launch
MotoGP: Could The Japanese GP Be The Championship Decider?
MotoGP: Could The Japanese GP Be The Championship Decider?
Nissan India To Nearly Double Its Sales Network In Next 3 Years
Nissan India To Nearly Double Its Sales Network In Next 3 Years
Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo To Go Into Series Production
Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo To Go Into Series Production
2018 Hyundai Santro: Colour Options On Offer
2018 Hyundai Santro: Colour Options On Offer
SAIC And Volkswagen Start Work On $2.5 Billion China Plant In Audi Pivot
SAIC And Volkswagen Start Work On $2.5 Billion China Plant In Audi Pivot
Mahindra Marazzo MPV Receives Over 10,000 Bookings
Mahindra Marazzo MPV Receives Over 10,000 Bookings
Fuel Prices Slashed Further On Dussehra
Fuel Prices Slashed Further On Dussehra
New Hyundai Santro 2018 Asta Trim Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
New Hyundai Santro 2018 Asta Trim Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Porsche Expects To Repeat Record Vehicle Sales This Year
Porsche Expects To Repeat Record Vehicle Sales This Year
Tesla Chief Elon Musk Unveils a $35,000 Model 3
Tesla Chief Elon Musk Unveils a $35,000 Model 3
Electric Car Sales In India Fall in FY18, Electric Two-Wheelers Record Healthy Growth
Electric Car Sales In India Fall in FY18, Electric Two-Wheelers Record Healthy Growth
Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta vs Renault Captur: Specifications Comparison
Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta vs Renault Captur: Specifications Comparison

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.35 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 72,062
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki Intruder

Suzuki Intruder

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Honda Activa 5G Alternatives

Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
₹ 57,223 - 61,923 *
TVS Wego
TVS Wego
₹ 55,823 - 56,775 *
Yamaha Alpha
Yamaha Alpha
₹ 55,342 - 58,786 *
Yamaha Fascino
Yamaha Fascino
₹ 58,431 *
Mahindra Gusto 125
Mahindra Gusto 125
₹ 54,770 - 59,675 *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 59,026 - 63,629 *
Yamaha RAY Z
Yamaha RAY Z
₹ 54,439 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 53,888 - 57,055 *
Honda Activa i
Honda Activa i
₹ 53,585 *
View More
Explore Activa 5G
×
Explore Now
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
2018 Hyundai Santro Spotted In New Marina Blue Colour Ahead Of Launch
2018 Hyundai Santro Spotted In New Marina Blue Colour Ahead Of Launch
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities