Honda Activa Top-Selling Two-Wheeler In October 2019

The Hero Splendor is the second on the list of highest-selling two-wheelers, followed by the Hero HF Deluxe, and the Bajaj Pulsar range of motorcycles.

The Honda Activa is India's highest-selling two-wheeler

Highlights

  • Hero Splendor No. 2 on bestselling two-wheelers list
  • Bajaj Pulsar makes it to top 5 list of two-wheelers
  • Suzuki Access 125 is in top 10 two-wheelers' list

The Honda Activa is India's top selling two-wheeler in October 2019, with monthly sales of over 2.8 lakh Activa scooters, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). In all, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's Activa scooters sold 2,81,273 units in October 2019, a 7.25 per cent increase from its sales of 2,62,260 during the same month a year ago. Hero MotoCorp's bestselling commuter motorcycle, the Hero Splendor is the second on the list of highest-selling two-wheelers, with 2,64,137 units sold in October 2019. However, the Hero Splendor's sales declined 1.58 per cent from 2,68,377 units sold in October 2018.

The Hero HF Deluxe is a popular commuter motorcyle in rural markets

The Hero HF Deluxe, a popular commuter motorcycle, particularly in rural markets, retained third position in the top-selling two-wheeler list in October 2019. The HF Deluxe sold 1,85,751 units in October 2019, reflecting a slowdown in purchases in rural areas from a year ago, particularly with a slowdown in the auto industry. A year ago, the Hero HF Deluxe had sold 2,00,312 units in the same month, a decline of 7.3 per cent in sales.

The Suzuki Access 125 makes it to the top 10 bestselling two-wheelers' list

In October 2019, Bajaj Auto's Pulsar range of motorcycles claimed fourth spot, with sales of over 95,000 Pulsar motorcycles. HMSI's most popular motorcycle, the 125 cc Honda CB Shine, took fifth spot in the bestselling two-wheelers list, with 87,743 CB Shine motorcycles sold in October 2019. Sales of the Honda CB Shine however, fell from 91,319 units in the same month a year ago, a decline of almost 4 per cent in sales. Noticeably, Hero MotoCorp's 125 cc motorcycle, the Hero Glamour is missing from the top ten bestselling two-wheelers list of October 2019. Bajaj Auto's Platina and CT series commuter motorcycle models also make it to the list, and the Glamour has been replaced by the 125 cc scooter, Suzuki Access.

TVS Motor Company also makes it to the top 10 bestselling two-wheeler list of October 2019, with the TVS Jupiter selling 74,560 units in October 2019, and the TVS XL Super moped with 60,174 unit sales. However, volumes of both the TVS Jupiter, as well as the TVS XL Super have dropped from the same month a year ago. In October 2018, the Jupiter had sold 1,02,132 units, and this year in the same month, sales fell almost 27 per cent to just over 74,500 units. Sales of the TVS XL Super also slipped 27 per cent to 60,174 units in October 2019 from 82,357 units in the same month a year ago.

