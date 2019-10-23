Honda Activa Regains Top Spot In Two-Wheeler Sales

The Honda Activa has once again retained the top spot as India's highest selling two-wheeler in the first six months of the current financial year. Despite the challenging market situation, and an unprecedented slowdown in the domestic auto industry, the Honda Activa has managed to retain the bestselling two-wheeler spot with nearly 14 lakh scooters being sold in the first six months of 2019-20 (April - September, 2019). In all, 13,93,256 Honda Activa scooters were sold in that period, translating to five new Activa customers riding out of Honda showrooms every minute.

The new Honda Activa 125 BS6 has a similar silhouette to the outgoing model, but gets cosmetic updates and a fuel-injected engine Honda Activa 5G 56,766 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Honda Activa currently is available in three different variants - the standard Honda Activa 5G, and the Honda Activa 5G Special Edition with a 110 cc engine, and the Honda Activa 125 with a new fuel-injected engine which is the company's first two-wheeler to be ready to meet the Bharat Stage-VI (BS6) emission regulations which come into effect from April 1, 2020. According to Honda Motorcyle and Scooter India (HMSI), the company has more than doubled its production plan to meet the overwhelming demand for the Honda Activa from all regions.

The Honda Activa was first launched in 2001, and gave a fresh lease of life to the scooter market in the Indian two-wheeler industry, which, by the turn of the century, was increasingly moving in favour of motorcycles. Since its launch, the Honda Activa's unisex appeal, ease of operation, and convenience converted millions of two-wheeler consumers into scooter buyers. In 2016-17, the Honda Activa dethroned motorcycles to claim top spot in the bestselling two-wheelers' list as the No. 1 two-wheeler in India for the first time. Commuter motorcycles, led by the Hero Splendor had held the top spot of 17 years. Sales of Honda Activa alone contributes to 14 per cent of the domestic two-wheeler industry, and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is the undisputed market leader in the scooter segment with 56 per cent market share.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.