New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Activa 5G Limited Edition Launched At ₹ 55,032

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched a limited edition model of the Honda Activa 5G.

Limited Edition Honda Activa 5G launched

  • Limited Edition Activa 5G priced at Rs. 55,032 (ex-showroom Delhi)
  • Limited Edition Honda Activa 5G gets cosmetic updates, dual-tone colours
  • The Honda Actva 5G is the largest selling scooter in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has a launched limited edition model of its bestselling 110 cc scooter Honda Activa 5G. The Limited Edition Honda Activa 5G will get as many as 10 new premium style additions and will be available in two new dual-colour options - Pearl Precious White with Matte Selene Silver, and Strontium Silver Metallic with Pearl Igneous Black. The new Honda Activa 5G Limited Edition gets new stylish graphics, black rims, chrome muffler cover, and a completely blacked out engine. The Limited Edition Honda Activa 5G is priced at ₹ 55,032 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Limited Edition Honda Activa 5G is available in two dual-tone colours

Honda Activa 5G

56,766 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

There are no technical or mechanical upgrades to the Limited Edition Activa 5G. The 110 cc scooter continues to get the same powerplant and cycle parts. The engine is a 109.2 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which puts out 8 bhp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 9 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The Honda Activa 5G is the single-most popular scooter in India, and has consistently sold over 30 lakh units over the past two years. In the 2018-19 financial year however, sales of the Activa declined by 4.6 per cent to 30,08,334 units from 31,54,030 units a year ago.

Now, with a new generation Honda Activa in the making, which will perhaps be the Activa 6G to meet the Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations next year, HMSI will be looking to get some existing stock and production numbers out of the way with the updated Limited Edition Activa 5G, before BS-VI compliant scooters, possibly with fuel injection.

