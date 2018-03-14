The very popular Honda Activa 5G received a major update at the Auto Expo 2018 in February, and now the company has listed the scooter on its website at a starting price of ₹ 52,460 (ex-showroom) for the standard variant and ₹ 54,325 (ex-showroom) for the Deluxe variant. Bookings were already underway for the Activa 5G since it was unveiled in February. The 2018 Honda Activa 5G comes with subtle changes to its design with all-LED headlamp with a position lamp along with new color options and minor changes to its styling. The mechanics of the Activa 5G, however, remains the same.

The 2018 Honda Activa 5G comes in two variants, while the deluxe version gets additional features than the standard version. The scooter gets new chrome inserts all across, new front hook and an extra durable protector for the muffler. The instrument cluster is also revised and now comes with a digital display that shows information like additional service due indicator and ECO options. The scooter also gets a 4-in-1 hook with the seat opener switch like the Grazia and a retractable rear hook.

(The Activa 5G comes with a digital instrument cluster) The heart of the Activa 5G remains the same as it uses the same 109 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled BS-IV engine with Honda Eco Technology (HET) that churns out 8 bhp of max power and 9 Nm of peak torque, paired to a CVT unit. It has a top speed of 83kmph. (The 2018 Honda Activa 5G takes on the likes of TVS Jupiter and Hero Duet) Honda is also offering new color options on Activa 5G such as Dazzle Yellow Metallic and Pearl Spartan Red apart from the 6 colors already available and takes on the likes of TVS Jupiter and Hero Duet in India.

