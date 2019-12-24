Honda Activa 125 & SP 125 BS6 Sales Cross 60,000 Mark

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced that the company's BS6 two-wheeler dispatches have crossed the 60,000 mark. The Japanese manufacturer recently introduced its first two BS6 compliant models - the Honda Activa 125 and the Honda SP 125 - in the country, both catering to the mass market segment. The Activa and the SP 125 are popular sellers for the brand and the BS6 versions seem to be continuing the sales momentum despite the higher price tag. Honda further stated that the company has been seeing an overwhelming demand from all regions for its BS6 models.

Speaking on the achievement, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, HMSI said, “We thank our valued customers for their trust in brand Honda, especially in this transition to the BS6 era. Crossing 60,000 units' landmark a quarter before the BS-VI March 2020 deadline, even as we are yet to complete the all India market availability; is a testimony of Indian customers' confidence on Honda in the BS-VI era.”

The Honda Activa 125 BS6 and the SP 125 not only.get updated engines to meet the new emission norms but also get new technologies including smart power (eSP) and ACG starter motor. Honda also claims 13 per cent better efficiency with programmed fuel-injection, reduced friction losses that bring smoother and better power output and more consistent power delivery. Besides, the models come with a six-year warranty, which is a first in the two-wheeler industry.

The new Activa 125 BS6 comes with 26 new patents along with a side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, semi-digital console, external fuel lid, idle start-stop system and more. The Honda SP 125 is 16 per cent more fuel efficient than the older model, and comes with a gear position indicator, LED headlamp, new fuel tank graphics and a semi-digital console with real-time fuel economy indicator and distance-to-empty function. Prices for the Honda Activa 125 BS6 start at ₹ 67,490, while the Honda SP 125 is priced from ₹ 72,900 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

