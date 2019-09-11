Honda Activa 125 BS6: All You Need To Know

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the country's first mass market two-wheeler which is ready to meet the upcoming Bharat Stage - VI (BS6) emission regulations. The new Honda Activa 125 is BS6 ready and gets a complete update with a fuel-injected 124 cc engine as well as new features and cosmetic updates. HMSI has already begun mass production of the Honda Activa 125 FI which will replace the outgoing BS-IV Honda Activa 125. The new scooter will be available for deliveries to customers from September 28, 2019. Here's a look at what all has changed, what are the variants, colours and everything you need to know about the new Honda Activa 125 BS6.

The new Honda Activa 125 BS6 has a similar silhouette to the outgoing model, but gets cosmetic updates and a fuel-injected engine

Design

The overall silhouette of the new Honda Activa 125 BS6 is similar to the outgoing model, but HMSI has given it fresh appeal. The full steel body of the new model has been embellished with chrome inserts on the front apron and side panels. The new LED headlight and restyled signature LED position lights give the new Activa 125 fresh appeal. There's also a new front glove box for added storage.

New instrument console offers a long list of features, including distance to empty, average fuel consumption and a side stand indicator

Features

On the features front, the new Honda Activa 125 FI gets a new multi-function ignition key, that also gets the steering lock, remote operation for underseat hatch operation, as well as remote operation for the external fuel filler lid. The part-analogue, part-digital speedometer is also new and comes with a long list of features, including instantaneous fuel economy readings, average fuel economy as well as distance to empty readings. There's also a handy side-stand indicator which inhibits the rider from starting the engine if the side stand is down. The scooter also comes with a new silent starter system.

The new Honda Activa 125 gets a fuel-injected engine with lighter engine components and a silent ACG starter

Engine and Performance

The 124 cc, four-stroke, fuel-injected engine of the new Activa 125 puts out 8.2 bhp of power at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The internal components of the engine have been revised for low friction, and Honda says the new engine is more refined and smooth in operation.

The fuel-injected Honda Activa 125 BS-VI is expected to be more fuel efficient than the outgoing model

Fuel Economy

The new Honda Activa 125 FI is at least 10-13 per cent more fuel efficient than the outgoing model, and the scooter also gets an idle stop system, which automatically switches off the engine at traffic lights, and brief stops.

Price and Variants

(The Activa 125 Std is priced at ₹ 67,490, the alloy variant is priced at ₹ 70,990 while the top-spec Dlx variant is priced at ₹ 74,490. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)

The new Honda Activa 125 BS6 is available in a choice of three variants. Prices for the new Honda Activa 125 FI begin at ₹ 67,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the standard variant, ₹ 70,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the alloy wheel variant, and ₹ 74,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the deluxe variant.

