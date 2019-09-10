Honda Activa 125 BS-VI: What To Expect

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will be launching the company's first two-wheeler which will meet the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission regulations, which will come into effect from April 1, 2020. The new Honda Activa 125 will get an updated, fuel-injected 124 cc engine, which will also be more fuel efficient than the outgoing model. The Honda Activa 125 BS-VI will retain the same dimensions and similar silhouette as the outgoing model, but there will be some cosmetic updates as well as new features as well. Here's what to expect from the all-new Honda Activa 125.

The Honda Activa 125 BS-VI will get minor cosmetic updates

Design

The design of the new Honda Activa 125 BS-VI will be more or less similar to the outgoing model, but it will have clear differentiation. The front apron will have chrome embellishments as well as the side panels, giving the new Activa 125 a fresh look. Apart from that it will get a new LED headlight, position lamps, as well as a new and redesigned taillight.

The side-stand indicator also inhibits the engine from being started if the stand is down

Features

The new Activa 125 will a new part analogue, part digital instrument panel which will have a long list of features, including instantaneous fuel consumption, average fuel consumption and distance to empty readings. Additionally, the fuel filler cap will be now external, and the multi-function ignition key will also feature remote fuel lid operation, as well as remote seat hatch opening function. The instrument panel will also feature a side stand indicator, and there will be an engine inhibitor which will prevent the rider from starting the scooter when the side stand is down.

The instrument panel is all-new, which is part analogue, part digital

Engine & Performance

The 124 cc engine will get significant updates, including fuel-injection, as well as lighter internal components, which are expected to have less friction than the outgoing mode, giving the new Activa 125 more refinement in performance and acceleration.

The multi-function ignition key now has remote operated fuel lid and seat hatch operation

Fuel Efficiency

The new Honda Activa 125 is expected to be more fuel-efficient than the outgoing model, and is expected to be around 10 per cent more fuel efficient.

Expected Price

With the new features, as well as fuel-injection, the new Honda Activa 125 will be slightly more expensive than the outgoing model, and is expected to be priced at between ₹ 67,000-68,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

