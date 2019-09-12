Honda Activa 125 BS-VI Variant Explained

The new fuel-injected Honda Activa 125 BS6 model has just been launched in three variants, with prices for the standard model beginning at ₹ 67,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Honda Activa 125 will not just meet the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations, but also gets some significant feature and cosmetic updates. The new Activa 125 will be offered in three variants - Standard, Alloy Wheel and the top-spec Deluxe variant, with a wide range of colour options.

All three variants will have the same underpinnings, and will be powered by the 124 cc, fuel-injected engine which puts out 8.2 bhp of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The new Activa 125 runs on a 12-inch front wheel, and 10-inch rear wheel combination, with the mid-spec and deluxe variant getting alloy wheels, while the standard variant gets steel wheels. The new Activa 125 now also gets a handy external fuel filler lid which can be remotely operated from the multi-function ignition key. But there are other subtle changes across the variants. So, here's a look at what all you will get for each variant of the new Activa 125.

The new Activa 125 gets a long list of new features and minor cosmetic updates

Honda Activa 125 Deluxe

The range-topping Honda Activa 125 Deluxe is priced at ₹ 74,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is the fully-loaded variant, with LED headlight, a digital-analogue speedometer with intelligent display, which offers real time fuel economy, distance to empty and average fuel consumption figures. The deluxe variant also gets the idling stop system, which both the alloy wheel variant and the standard variant miss out on. The Activa 125 deluxe also gets a 190 mm front disc brake with a 130 mm rear drum brake and standard alloy wheels.

The Honda Activa 125 is powered by a fuel-injected engine and is available in three variants

Honda Activa 125 Alloy

The mid-spec variant is the alloy wheel variant, which gets all the features of the Deluxe variant, but misses out on the idling stop system and the front disc brake. The alloy wheel variant of the Honda Activa 125 BS6 is priced at ₹ 70,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda Activa 125 Standard

The standard variant of the new Activa 125 BS-VI is the most affordable among the three variants, but it's still more expensive than the outgoing BS-IV version. Priced at ₹ 67,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the standard variant misses out on alloy wheels, and instead gets sheet metal wheels in the same 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheel combination. The instrument panel is analog, and the standard variant misses out on the intelligence display, which gives out average fuel consumption, instantaneous fuel consumption and distance to empty readings. The side stand engine cut off system is optional and not standard, like the other two variants. The headlight of the Standard variant, isn't LED like the other two variants, but gets a halogen bulb.

