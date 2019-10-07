New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Acquires Drivemode, Developer of Smartphone Apps for Drivers

In April 2019, Honda newly established the Digital Solution Center within Honda R&D, which will focus on creating new value through utilisation of digital technologies.

Honda has acquired all the outstanding shares of the California-based Drivemode, Inc., in order to further strengthen Honda's vision to create digital and connected mobility products. With the acquisition, Drivemode became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Honda R&D. Drivemode is a startup that develops and operates smartphone-based connected services, excelling in multiple areas such as the development of the user interface and application as well as cloud-based technologies. Honda R&D and Drivemode have been collaborating and conducting joint development activities since 2015. In April 2019, Honda newly established the Digital Solution Center within Honda R&D, which will focus on creating new value through utilisation of digital technologies.

With this acquisition, the Digital Solution Centre and Drivemode will work together to accelerate new value creation in the area of connected mobility services. Toshihiro Mibe, President and Representative Director of Honda R&D said, "As a step toward the realization of value creation for mobility and enhancing people's daily lives, which is an integral part of Honda's 2030 Vision, we decided to further enhance our collaborative relationship with Drivemode."

With the support of Honda, the Drivemode team will focus on providing safe, meaningful software solutions for drivers, and the innovation on mobile-based technology will be for both connected cars and motorcycles.

