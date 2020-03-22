Honda 2Wheelers India Shuts Down All Plants Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Honda 2Wheelers India has announced that it will be shutting down all its manufacturing facilities as a precautionary measure against the Coronavirus outbreak. The announcement is in-line with the Gurgaon district magistrate's order to close all private establishments until March 31, 2020. The pandemic has severely affected the auto industry with most manufacturers either shutting down plants or scaling down operations in the interest of the employees.

Honda 2Wheelers has four plants in India, all of which will remain closed with immediate effect till further notice. The duration of this shut down will depend upon the government policy. Meanwhile, Honda says it's office based personnel will continue to work from home and run the day-to-day essential services.

In a statement, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) said, "In this ongoing unprecedented crisis, Honda is determined to take each and every possible step for the safety and security of its employees and partners and wishes everyone a good health and safety. At Honda we are hopeful and confident that with the measures being taken globally and in India the society will come back stronger very soon."

Since today, auto manufacturers including Hero MotoCorp, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles India, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra have announced temporary plant closures.

