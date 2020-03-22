New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda 2Wheelers India Shuts Down All Plants Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Honda 2Wheelers has four plants in India, all of which will remain closed with immediate effect till further notice. The duration of this shut down will depend upon the government policy.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

Honda 2Wheelers India has announced that it will be shutting down all its manufacturing facilities as a precautionary measure against the Coronavirus outbreak. The announcement is in-line with the Gurgaon district magistrate's order to close all private establishments until March 31, 2020. The pandemic has severely affected the auto industry with most manufacturers either shutting down plants or scaling down operations in the interest of the employees.

Honda 2Wheelers has four plants in India, all of which will remain closed with immediate effect till further notice. The duration of this shut down will depend upon the government policy. Meanwhile, Honda says it's office based personnel will continue to work from home and run the day-to-day essential services.

Honda

Honda Bikes

Activa 6G

Activa 5G

CB Shine

SP 125

CB Hornet 160R

Dio

CB Unicorn 150

X-Blade

CB Shine SP

Livo

CB Unicorn 160

Activa 125

CD 110 Dream

CBR 250R

Grazia

Dream Yuga

Aviator

Gold Wing

Activa 125 FI

CBR 1000RR

Dream Neo

CB300R

CRF1100L Africa Twin

CBR650R

Africa Twin

CB 1000R

CB1000R Plus

In a statement, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) said, "In this ongoing unprecedented crisis, Honda is determined to take each and every possible step for the safety and security of its employees and partners and wishes everyone a good health and safety. At Honda we are hopeful and confident that with the measures being taken globally and in India the society will come back stronger very soon."

Since today, auto manufacturers including Hero MotoCorp, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles India, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra have announced temporary plant closures.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Activa 6G with Immediate Rivals

Honda Activa 6G
Honda
Activa 6G

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 70,846 *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 56,766 - 66,485 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 64,698 - 79,666 *
Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125
₹ 80,348 - 84,787 *
Honda CB Hornet 160R
Honda CB Hornet 160R
₹ 91,140 - 99,603 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 58,795 - 70,241 *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 79,729 - 88,423 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 84,606 - 96,907 *
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 70,452 - 75,183 *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 60,628 - 63,261 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 85,394 - 1.03 Lakh *
Honda Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
₹ 63,745 - 68,382 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 52,138 - 52,445 *
Honda CBR 250R
Honda CBR 250R
₹ 1.75 - 2.06 Lakh *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 63,169 - 67,790 *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 57,063 *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 59,026 - 63,629 *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 29.56 Lakh *
Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI
₹ 72,388 - 79,788 *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 17.8 - 22.48 Lakh *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 55,004 - 55,310 *
Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R
₹ 2.6 Lakh *
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
₹ 16.2 - 16.99 Lakh *
Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
₹ 8.28 Lakh *
Honda Africa Twin
Honda Africa Twin
₹ 14.42 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 14.18 Lakh *
Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus
₹ 15.45 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Anand Mahindra Offers To Make Ventilators, Convert Resorts Into Care Facilities
Anand Mahindra Offers To Make Ventilators, Convert Resorts Into Care Facilities
Maruti Suzuki Suspends Production At Gurgaon & Manesar Plants
Maruti Suzuki Suspends Production At Gurgaon & Manesar Plants
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities