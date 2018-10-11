New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda 2Wheelers India Launches 'Honda Joy Club' Digital Customer Programme

The programme is directed for both new and existing Honda two-wheeler customers, which can be availed for a price of Rs. 299, and gives access to a host of benefits across different categories.


HMSI, President & CEO, Minoru Kato with VP - Sales & Marketing, YS Guleria launch Honda Joy Club

In a bid to offer better service to customers beyond its products, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced its new Honda Joy Club. The Joy Club is a digital customer loyalty programme and the first-of-its-kind for the two-wheeler industry in India. The programme is directed for both new and existing Honda two-wheeler customers, which can be availed for a price of ₹ 299 (excluding GST) that remains valid for a period of three years. The Honda Joy Club programme is intended to provide beyond just two-wheelers via Honda's partners across different categories and needs to be accessed via an app, available on both iOS and Android devices. The Joy Club programme will also be offered free of cost to new customers till November 30, 2018.

Elaborating on its new customer loyalty programme, HMSI - President and CEO, Minoru Kato said, "Serving such a large base of customers and delighting them with our products and services is critical as Honda aims to be number 1 in customer satisfaction. We are proud to introduce Honda Joy Club loyalty program in India! Joy Club is truly unprecedented in its concept, unparalleled in its scale and unmatched in the rewards for our 39 million customers of Honda family which is further growing at a fast pace. Our customers will now experience more Joy every time they engage with brand Honda."

The  Honda Joy Club initiative is a first-ever for Honda 2 wheelers globally and offers benefits across the sectors of hospitality, travel, healthcare, apparel, Food & Beverage, entertainment, personal care, insurance, utility, cashback through an e-wallet. The programme also offers complimentary Kisan Samadhan services along with offers on international holidays in a bid to reach out to all kinds of customers.

Honda says the new customers get benefits up to seven times the value of the enrolment fee. Customers will receive ₹ 299 virtual Honda currency, same as the enrolment amount. In addition, customers get ₹ 500 off on new HD Set Top Box set up by Tata Sky, and a healthcare membership worth ₹ 500. There are discounts too on healthcare and pharmacy centres, along with ₹ 1.1 lakh worth personal accident insurance cover for three years. In addition, there are travel discount vouchers worth ₹ 5000 by yatra.com. Existing Honda customers will get an additional cashback of ₹ 200 via MobiKwik.

Speaking on the new HMSI - Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria said, "Honda Joy Club is a loyalty program like none other. It's the first time that a 100% digital loyalty program is empowering customers with choice. Now Honda customers enrolling on Joy Club program can Earn virtual Honda currency at both purchase and subsequently every service visit too. What is most unique is that powered by Honda's multiple alliances across different sectors, customers can now redeem their reward points both within and outside Honda. Entering the festival season with a bang, Honda is gifting Joy Club membership free of cost to all our new customers till November 30, 2018."

The Honda Joy Club members can redeem the virtual currency at any of the company's authorised touchpoints pan India. Customers will earn one Honda currency for ₹ 4 spent on their servicing bill in the three years' span. With respect to redemption, the members can opt for five per cent discount on spare parts, 10 per cent on accessories or 15 per cent on labour charges. In addition, there's three free vehicle wash and one free pick and drop service.



With the presence of over 18 years in the Indian market, Honda 2Wheelers India has over 39 million customers in the country. The company has a market share of 59 per cent in the scooter segment and 14 per cent in the motorcycle segment. The Honda Joy Club is expected to help the sales momentum this festive season, as the manufacturer eyes a double digit growth.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

