HMSI Bucks Coronavirus Threat With Sales Growth In March

The Japanese 2-wheeler major reported an impressive 11% growth in sales despite losing almost a third of month due to lockdown

HMSI's sales in the domestic market also grew by 5% when comapred to March 2019

At a time when almost all automobile manufacturers' in the country are reporting a massive drop in March sales owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India (HMSI) has come out with surprising numbers for the same period. The company reported a healthy 11 per cent growth in overall sales in March 2020 when compared to the same month last year. In terms of numbers Honda closed last month with total sales of 2,61,699 units as against 2,49,136 units in March 2019. 2,22,325 of these units were sold only in the domestic markets which also is 5 per cent more than last year's figure of 2,45,699 units. Overall the country's highest scooter seller saw total sales of 50,31,297 two-wheelers from April 2019 to March 2020. This includes domestic sales of 47,06,572 units and exports of 3,24,725 units.

Speaking on the current market scenario, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Despite all efforts, 2019-20 has been a challenging year in more ways than one. COVID-19 impact derailed industry's plans and has severely impacted the automobile ecosystem – right from supply chain to dealers. As a responsible manufacturer, Honda is committed to taking care of all its stakeholders and society at large in these uncertain times.”


These positive sales have come at a time when HMSI had to suspend its operations across the country on March 22. Due to the lockdown the dealerships also closed down just when it was hoping to clear out the huge number of remaining BS4 stocks before the March 31, 2020 deadline of moving to BS6 emission norms. Recently the company also announced relief for all customers whose scheduled free service/ warranty/ extended warranty was originally ending between March 15th and April 15th 2020, as the same has been extended by another 2 months.

