2019 has been a year full of new car launches in the mass car market and some have truly surprised us with the market response they have gathered. That said, the list of all highest selling cars in 2019 still comprises of existing models only and that may be because these models have been on sale throughout the year. Moreover, majority of the bestselling models in 2019 are compact cars and just a couple of entry-level models have made to the list. The Dzire has replaced Alto to claim the top spot which has happened as car buyers are now preferring more upmarket models. Speaking with carandbike, Ashish Modani, Auto Analyst- ICRA said, "Customer aspirations have increased in the last couple of years and financing options have liberated as well. Now buyers can repay loans over a bigger period of time with low EMIs. Hence we have noticed a trend of upgradation in car buyers' preference."

Here's a look at the top 10 bestselling models of 2019 in January - November period.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the highest selling model of 2019.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has had an impressive run in the Indian market over the decade and speaks momentously of Maruti's success in the B+ segment. Essentially a three-box long body derivative of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, the Swift Dzire was initially launched as a compact sedan but in 2012 was axed to adhere to the sub-four-metre norms. Later in 2017, Maruti launched a completely new model coming off its latest Heartect platform and decided to call it just 'Dzire'. It has been India's most favourite car in 2019 with 194,371 units sold between January and November. The model has also been updated with a BS6 1.2-litre petrol engine this year while the 1.3-litre Fiat-sourced diesel engine will be discontinued after the April 2020 deadline.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The Alto slipped to second position and customers preference have upgraded to compact cars.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto has been the bestselling model in India for 15 years straight in a row but it has slipped to the second positon following the shift in customer preference for upmarket offerings. That said, the Alto is still one of the bread and butter models for Maruti with 192,598 units being sold in the January - November period this year. The Alto 800 also got a facelift this year which gave it an updated BS6 compliant 0.8-litre engine and enough safety equipment and rigidity to meet the upcoming crash test norms. The Alto k10 continues to be powered by the 1.0-litre petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki sold 177,151 units of the Swift in the January - November period.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift continues to add volumes in the market significantly at 177,151 units sold in the January - November period. Even the Swift is underpinned by the Heartect platform and shares its engine line-up with the Dzire. Petrol is the 1.2-litre BS6 compliant motor that comes mated either to a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT gearbox. The Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre engine also gets both transmission options, but it will be soon phased out due to the oncoming of the emission norms.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Baleno continued to be the bestselling premium hatchback in 2019.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the only Nexa model that has taken the market by storm and continues to be up to the task when it comes to volumes. Maruti has sold 165,398 units of the Baleno in the January - November period which again makes it the bestselling premium hatchback in India. The Indian carmaker also gave it a minor facelift this year where it was revised with a new grille and a tweaked front bumper. However, the biggest update on the Baleno was the latest Smartplay 2.0 touchscreen infotainment system. Like all new-age Maruti models, even the Baleno is based on the Heartect platform and gets a 1.2-litre BS6 compliant petrol engine paired either to a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT gearbox. The 1.3-litre diesel engine won't be continued even on the Baleno.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The new-generation WagonR remained one of the bestsellers for Maruti Suzuki in 2019 as well.

The new-generation Maruti Suzuki WagonR was launched at the start of this year and it continues to be a strong volume garner for the company with 145,186 units sold between January and November this year. The new WagonR is an evolution over its predecessor in many ways. It has grown in size, looks a bit more urban and is pretty well loaded with comfort and safety features. In fact, it's the model that debuted Maruti's latest Smartplay 2.0 infotainment system. It is also spawned by the Heartect platform and gets two engine options on offer- a 1.0-litre engine sourced from the Alto k10 and the 1.2-litre BS6 petrol engine that powers a wide range of Maruti models. Both engines are offered with a five-speed manual transmission while a five-speed AMT is optional.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza continues to be the bestselling subcompact SUV in 2019.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has helped Maruti establish a strong foot in the SUV market but it has now started to show its age. It has still clocked 118,074 units in the January - November period but there's been a decline in year-on-year comparison. Moreover, the market preference is gradually shifting towards petrol models and Maruti has a blank space there as far as the Brezza is concerned. That said, the 2020 Vitara Brezza is already in its testing stage and will make its debut at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 with a BS6 complaint petrol engine.

Hyundai i20

The i20 is bestselling model in Hyundai's line-up.

Next up is the Hyundai i20 that has been a consistent performer in the Indian market as well. Hyundai India has sold 115,461 units of the i20 in January - November period and it is the bestselling model in the Korean carmaker's line-up so far. The i20 received a facelift in February last year which got it minor updates in design as well as interiors. A new model is expected sometime in 2021 but Hyundai will definitely update the current model with BS6 engines. As of now, the i20 gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine, a 1.4-litre petrol engine and a 1.4-litre diesel engine.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

The Eeco is one of the most affordable people movers in India which doubles up as a pick-up van as well for light duties.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is the jack of all trades among entry-level cars and a successor to the venerable Maruti Omni. It's one of the most affordable people movers in India which doubles up as a pick-up van as well for light duties. In fact, Maruti Suzuki offers it in three configurations- 7 Seater, 5 Seater and a Cargo van, where the latter is only used for commercial purposes. With 106,471 units sold in the January - November period, the Eeco continues to add significantly to the sales numbers. It is offered with a 1.2-litre engine mated to five-speed manual gearbox.

Hyundai Grand i10

The Grand i10 Nios was launched in August and Hyundai has sold 38,820 units so far.

Now the sales number of the Hyundai Grand i10 includes both the previous-generation Grand i10 sales and of the Grand i10 Nios. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios was launched in August and has contributed 38,820 units to the overall sales of the brand. Hyundai overall has sold 95,095 units of the Grand i10 during the January - November period this year and the Grand i10 Nios helps the company to have a strong foot in the segment with premium appeal and segment-first features like wireless phone charging and rear air-con vents. A 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines mated to a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox are on offer.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is due for a generation update this year.

Well! The Hyundai Creta has been India's most loved compact SUV and it continues to be so with 93,023 units being sold in the January - November period. Having said that, the compact SUV segment has caught the attention this year with numerous big launches and Creta's sister unit- the Seltos that's been selling like hot cakes is the first model to challenge its dominance. But even Hyundai is gearing up to introduce a new Creta in 2020 and testing is already underway. The Hyundai Creta is also expected to share its powertrain options with the Kia Seltos. As of now, the current-generation Creta continues with the 1.4-litre diesel, 1.6-litre diesel and 1.6-litre petrol engine options.

