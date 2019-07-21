New Cars and Bikes in India

High Tax On Luxury Cars Restricting Market, Preventing Local Assembly Of More Models: Jaguar Land Rover India

Jaguar Land Rover India - MD Rohit Suri said that high taxation isn't allowing the market to grow and the GST rate for cars needs to be restructured.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
JLR India has asked for a restructing in the GST rates for luxury cars that stands at 28 per cent

The auto industry has been going through a slump in volumes since the past eight months and sales continue to remain disappointing as we move into the ninth month of this de-growth. Luxury carmakers have been equally affected by the slowdown and manufacturers collectively asked for relief in the GST rates that might work as a short in the arm for the Indian auto industry. Elaborating on the same, a recent report states that Jaguar Land Rover is open to assembling more models in India, provided the tax structure is "reasonable" and allows for a viable business case.

Also Read: Stop Calling Luxury Cars As Sin Goods; Reduce GST: Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar

Jaguar Cars

XJ

XF

XE

F-Pace

F-Type

Jaguar Land Rover India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri was quoted by the PTI saying, "We already have six locally assembled models now and we would love to do more, provided we have a business case for them. That is where the whole questions come down to as how much volumes can we do. If the volumes are good, it leads to better business viability."

At present, luxury cars attrract the top most GST slab of 28 per cent along with a 20 per cent additional cess on sedans and 22 per cent on SUVs. This takes the total tax to 48 per cent and 50 per cent respectively. With the decreasing sales and rising inventories, manufacturers did ask the government to reduce the GST from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, as a temporary measure that would help the industry from the slowdown. An announcement was expected in the Union Budget 2019, but it were the electric cars that have received maximum benefits.

The report further states that JLR India is eager to bring more cars and make them in India, but the high taxation is a major hurdle. "We strongly feel high taxation today does not allow the market to grow and therefore, restricts us from bringing more products that are locally made," he said.

Adding further, Suri said, "Demand for our cars is very strong and it can become much stronger if the taxation is slightly more reasonable. We are not saying that its should go down to zero but it should be more reasonable, then it helps the overall industry."

0 Comments

With respect to expanding its network in India, Suri said that the market remains constricted with high taxation. If the market expands, the compay would expand its operations as well. A new dealership generates employment for around 200. JLR currently has 27 dealerships in India with the latest outlet opened up in Bengaluru earlier this month.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Jaguar XJ with Immediate Rivals

Jaguar XJ
Jaguar
XJ

Popular Jaguar Cars

Jaguar XJ
Jaguar XJ
₹ 1.31 Crore *
Jaguar XF
Jaguar XF
₹ 57.97 - 71.79 Lakh *
Jaguar XE
Jaguar XE
₹ 46.47 - 54.95 Lakh *
Jaguar F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace
₹ 73.63 - 73.84 Lakh *
Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar F-Type
₹ 1.06 - 3.27 Crore *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
BS6 Fuel Now Covers 60% Of NCR, Will Reach 80% By October: Report
BS6 Fuel Now Covers 60% Of NCR, Will Reach 80% By October: Report
Anand Mahindra Gives Insight Into A Desi Jugaad For Parking Woes
Anand Mahindra Gives Insight Into A Desi Jugaad For Parking Woes
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities