Hero Xtreme And Hero Hunk Discontinued In India

Hero MotoCorp is on a spree of discontinuing all the two wheelers which are not doing good numbers in its line-up. The company took off the Hero HF Dawn, Splendor iSmart and the Splendor Pro Classic from its line-up as indicated on its website, in the last few months. In addition to those three motorcycles, Hero MotoCorp had also discontinued the Xtreme and the Hunk as well. The Hero MotoCorp website still lists the Xtreme Sports model in its products' page. After ending its partnership with Honda in 2011, Hero started developing its own engines and technology independently.

The Hero Xtreme and the Hero Hunk were using the same engine as the Honda Unicorn and therefore, the company decided to discontinue these two models, even more so after Supreme Court's ban on BS III vehicles. It is still unclear that Hero has decided to take these models off for good or bring them back in some time with its own engine. Also, Hero has its focus intent on selling scooters and motorcycles which it has developed on its own. The company's Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) at Jaipur is slowly but surely working on new engines and new models.

(The Hero Xtreme Sports has not been discontinued. It is still on sale in India)

The company is said to be investing ₹ 2,500 crore in total for expanding its facilities in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh and also new product development as well. Hero will be launching up to six new models till 2018. We believe that the best is yet to come from Hero MotoCorp.