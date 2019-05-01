New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero Xtreme 200S: All You Need To Know

The new Hero Xtreme 200S shares its underpinnings with the Xtreme 200R, but it also gets a refreshingly new design, and the same 200 cc engine as the Xtreme 200R.

View Photos
The Hero Xtreme 200S comes in 3 colours - Sports Red, Mapple Brown and Panther Black

The introduction of the all-new Hero Xtreme 200S was one of the biggest surprises at the launch of the new XPusle 200 and XPulse 200T. Priced at ₹ 98,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) the new Xtreme 200S is the essentially the fully-faired version of the company's Xtreme 200R naked streetfighter which was launched in India last year. The bike comes with a refreshingly new design, but it's not too aggressive like the Yamaha R15 or the KTM RC 200, in fact, it's more in line with the Suzuki Gixxer SF and the Bajaj Pulsar RS200. And here's all you need to know about the newest full faired motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp.

Hero Xtreme 200S

1.1 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Hero Xtreme 200S

Here's All You Need To Know About The Hero Xtreme 200S:

  1. The new Hero Xtreme 200S shares its underpinnings with the Xtreme 200R and borrows most of its cycle parts. In fact, the new Xtreme 200S comes with the same black alloys wheels, single piece seat, kick-start lever, the tail section, and side panels design as its naked sibling.
    hsir2dos

    Deliveries for the Hero Xtreme 200S will commence by the end of this month

  2. The fresh elements added to the design of the Xtreme 200S include a completely new face with a long black windshield, sleek single piece headlamp in a black plastic housing, the new fairing with the 'Xtreme 200S' graphics on either side and a reflector stripe on the sidewalls of the tyres.
  3. On the features front, the bike comes with full LED headlamp, taillamp, and a brand new fully-digital LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, gear position indicator, trip metre and service reminder alert.
  4. The new Hero Xtreme 200S is powered by a 200cc air-cooled engine which is tuned to offer 18 bhp at 8000 rpm and develop a peak torque of 17.1 Nm at 6500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
    kkesr7u8

    Hero says the Xtreme 200S has been designed for everyday ride-ability

  5. As for the suspension duties, the Hero Xtreme 200S comes with telescopic front forks and a 7-step adjustable monoshock rear suspension which is claimed to offer superior ride handling. Braking, on the other hand, is taken care of a 276 mm front disc with single channel ABS, and a 220 mm disc at the rear for superior performance.
  6. The bike comes with superior ergonomics thanks to the contoured, anti-slip seat with wide handlebars. Shorter riders will also not face many problems thanks to the 795 mm seat height and 165 mm ground clearance. The bike came with a kerb weight of 149 kg.
  7. Adding to the sporty appeal of the motorcycle are the exciting colours - Sports Red, Mapple Brown and Panther Black.
  8. Bookings for the Hero Xtreme 200S has already commenced, while the dispatches will commence later this month and deliveries will start by the end of May.


Hero Xtreme 200S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 98,500
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Car Sales April 2019: Maruti Suzuki PV Sales Down By 19.6 Per Cent
Hero XPulse 200 And XPulse 200T vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Price Comparison
