Hero Xtreme 200R Launched In Turkey Badged As Hunk 200R

Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2018 Xtreme 200R at the 2018 Motobike Show in Istanbul, Turkey. Interestingly though, the new Xtreme 200R has been badged as the Hero Hunk 200R for the market and also gets the addition of electronic fuel injection to meet the Euro 4 emission norms. The bike is priced in Turkey at an Indian equivalent of ₹ 1.91 lakh, which is almost twice its expected price in India. Meanwhile, the Hero Xtreme 200R is still a few weeks away from its launch in the country and will go on sale sometime around April-May period, with prices expected to be between ₹ 85,000 and ₹ 95,000 (ex-showroom).

For the Turkish market, the Hero Hunk 200R gets no design changes over the Indian Xtreme 200R. The edgy fuel tank design with shrouds and LED DRLs remain the same, while you do get the new Hunk decal on the motorcycle replacing the Xtreme badging seen on the Indian version. Other features too remain the same including alloy wheels, step-up style single-seat, front and rear disc brakes as well as the black finished exhaust muffler. The instrument console is a semi-digital unit.

With respect to the powertrain, the Hero Xtreme 200R/Hunk 200R uses a 200 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled with electronic fuel injection. The India-spec model though will get a carburetted motor instead. Power figures though remain the same with the motor churning out 18.3 bhp and 17.1 Nm of peak torque. The engines comes paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

Other cycle parts include telescopic forks up front and a monoshock setup at the rear. The bike will also get dual-channel ABS upon launch. The Hero Xtreme 200R marks the bike maker's return to the premium commuter motorcycle segment since the Karizma. The bike will be entering an established segment taking on the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, among others.

Hero MotoCorp entered the Turkish market in 2014 in a distribution agreement with the local player Asya Makina. The company currently sells three two-wheelers in the market including the Pleasure scooter, as well as Glamour 125 and Thriller (Achiever) 150 motorcycles. The Hunk 200R will be Hero's flagship offering in Turkey.

With respect to the India launch, bookings for the Hero Xtreme 200R are expected to start next month followed by the launch soon.

