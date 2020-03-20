Hero Xtreme 160R Gets Listed On Official Website; Launch Soon

Hero MotoCorp showcased various motorcycles at its Hero World 2020, which happened last month. Apart from unveiling the Xtreme 160R, the company launched the new Hero Glamour BS6, Hero Passion Pro BS6 and Hero XPulse 200 Rally Kit. Moreover, the company didn't reveal any launch timeline for the Xtreme 160R at the event. But it seems Hero MotoCorp is preparing to launch the motorcycle in the Indian market. Also, the upcoming Hero Xtreme 160R has been listed on the official website suggesting that the India launch is imminent.

Also Read: BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Prices Out; Deliveries To Begin Soon​

Hero MotoCorp is eyeing for the competitive 160-200cc segment in India by making a re-entry into it. The motorcycle sports an aggressively designed full LED headlight with a shorter visor positioned just above it. The sporty appeal of the Xtreme 160R is accentuated by high-rise tail section and beefier exhaust. The bike also gets smoked LED taillight whereas the fuel tank and side body panels come well integrated.

The Hero Xtreme 160R motorcycle will take on TVS Apache 160 4V

The bike gets a fully digital inverted LCD console, start switch, LED side turn indicators, side stand engine cut-off, hazard lights, grab rails, engine kill and more.

The Xtreme 160R motorcycle will be powered by a BS6-compliant 160 cc, single-cylinder engine with fuel-injection. The unit is tuned to make out 15 bhp of maximum power against 14 Nm of peak torque. The company claims that the motorcycle can hit 0-60 kmph in just 4.7 seconds.

The suspension duties on the Hero Xtreme 160R will be handled by a 37mm telescopic fork up-front along with a 7-step adjustable mono-shock at the rear. For deceleration, the bike comes equipped with a 276 mm petal disc up-front and a 220 mm petal disc at the rear, supported by a single-channel ABS.

Lastly, the company will be looking to launch the Hero Xtreme 160R at a competitive price tag which could fall in the bracket of ₹ 90,000 to ₹ 95,000.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.