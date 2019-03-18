New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero XPulse Spied Testing; Ready For Launch

The Hero XPulse has been spotted testing and from the looks of it, the bike is ready for launch. We expect Hero to launch the XPulse 200 in India in the next couple of months.

The Hero XPulse 200 was first showcased at the 2017 EICMA Motorcycle Show

  • The Hero XPulse 200 shares its engine with the Xtreme 200R
  • It was first showcased at the 2017 EICMA Motorcycle Show
  • The road-biased XPulse 200T could be launched along side the XPulse 200

The Hero XPulse 200 was first showcased as a concept model at the 2017 EICMA Motorcycle Show. And then it also made an appearance at the 2018 Auto Expo. In the last year and a half, there has been a lot of anticipation which has built up around the motorcycle and now, it would seem that Hero MotoCorp is finally ready with the XPulse 200, for a market launch. Recently, the motorcycle was spied testing and from the looks of it, the bike is ready to hit the roads soon. The XPulse 200 will get a high set exhaust, 21-inch wheel up front and an 18-inch unit at the rear. The front end gets conventional telescopic forks with a travel of 190 mm while the rear gets a monoshock with 170 mm of travel. The bike will have a seat height of 825 mm, which could pose problems for shorter Indian riders.

Also Read: EICMA 2018: Hero Xpulse 200T Unveiled

(The red coloured bike seems like a special model, although it is unconfirmed )

The Hero XPulse gets the same 200 cc single-cylinder engine from the Hero Xtreme 200R, which makes 18 bhp and 17.1 Nm of peak torque and will have a 5-speed manual gearbox. But we expect the tuning to be different, with the engine offering much more in the lower revs and even the gearing ratios could be different. Along with the regular Xpulse 200, there was also a red unit, which seems to be a custom model which doesn't have the bashplate, front mudguard and the rear tail-piece. Also, it happens to get a fully flat seat unlike the step design seat which is on the, making it appear a little taller. There is no confirmation on whether it is a special edition unit or will it be on sale along with the regular XPulse 200.

Also Read: Hero XPulse 200 To Be Powered By Xtreme 200R Engine

lc38ojb4

(In all probability, Hero XPulse 200T will be launched along with the XPulse 200)

At EICMA 2018, Hero had also showcased the XPulse 200T, which is a road-biased variant of the off-road ready XPulse 200. In all probability, both motorcycles could be launched together. The XPulse 200T has been positioned as a "Tourer," according to Hero MotoCorp. The bike has been designed keeping in mind the practical requirements of a touring motorcycle, with focus on ergonomics, and loading capability with its large luggage plate.

0 Comments

Photo Credits: Impulse Riders Coimbatore Facebook Page

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

