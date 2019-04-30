New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero XPulse 200 & XPulse 200T: Price Expectation

The Hero XPulse 200 and the XPulse 200T are all set to go on sale. Here's what we think will be the pricing on the new adventure and tourer motorcycles from the Indian manufacturer.

The highly anticipated adventure motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp is all set to go on sale tomorrow, May 1, 2019. The Hero XPulse 200 and the 200T were first showcased EICMA in 2017 and the production version was followed up soon after at the Auto Expo last year. The new motorcycle has been a long awaited one and will hold the distinction of being the smallest adventure bike to go on sale in the country. The new XPulse 200 and the tourer-friendly XPulse 200T share their underpinnings with the Xtreme 200R, but will get a host of equipment as well. With the Hero Xtreme 200R being competitively priced, we expect the XPulse to see an aggressive pricing strategy. Here's what we think will be the price tag carried on the Hero's new ADV.

Also Read: Hero XPulse 200 Unveiled At Auto Expo 2018

2j6pki2s

The Hero XPulse 200 Adventure version gets spoked wheels, dual-purpose tyres, knuckle guards & more

While the 2019 Hero XPulse 200 and the XPulse 200T do share several components with the Xtreme 200R, there are plenty of changes on either motorcycles to make them off-road and touring ready. The XPulse 200 gets upgraded with spoked wheels with a 21-inch wheel at the front and a 18-inch wheel at the rear wrapped in dual purpose tyres. You also get a high mounted mudguard, engine bash plate, high mounted exhaust and a knuckle guard enhancing the off-road capability. The XPulse 200T is the road-friendly version and gets alloy wheels with road biased tyres, conventional exhaust, and a tall windscreen.

For all the additional equipment on offer, the Hero XPulse 200 and the XPulse 200T are expected to be priced around the ₹ 1-1.10 lakh mark (ex-showroom), which will make them about ₹ 10,000-15,000 more expensive than the Xtreme 200R. In addition to the off-road equipment, the new XPulse will also get a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, full-LED headlamp and a LED taillight as well.

Also Read: Hero XPulse 200T Unveiled At EICMA 2018

lc38ojb4

The Hero XPulse 200T is the tourer friendly version sharing the same equipment

Power will come from the 200 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 18.4 bhp and 17.1 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike is suspended by the long travel telescopic forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear. Braking performance will come from the disc brakes at either end with single-channel ABS as standard.

The Hero XPulse 200 and the XPulse 200T will go on sale tomorrow and we will get to know the official prices then. Keep watching this space for all the updates live from the launch event.

