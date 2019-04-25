New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T Launch Date Revealed

The much awaited Hero XPulse 200 is all set to hit the market on May 1, 2019. Also, Hero will be revealing a new fully-faired motorcycle along with the two XPulse models.

View Photos

Highlights

  • The Hero XPulse 200 shares its engine with the Xtreme 200R
  • It will be launched in India on May 1, 2019
  • Along with the XPulse, Hero will also reveal a new fully-faired bike

The Hero XPulse 200 was first revealed at the EICMA Motorcycle Show in 2017 in Italy and the bike is finally ready to hit the Indian market very soon. India's largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp will be introducing the XPulse 200 adventure motorcycle in the country on May 1, 2019 along with the XPulse 200T touring motorcycle. The XPulse 200 will be the country's most affordable adventure motorcycle yet and shares its underpinnings with the Xtreme 200R that was launched last year. The XPulse 200T is a touring motorcycle based on the same 200 cc platform which also underpins the Xtreme 200 R and of course, the XPulse 200.

Also Read: Hero XPulse 200 Spied Testing: Ready For Launch

Hero Xpulse

₹ 1 - 1.2 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Apr 2019

hero xpulse 200 adventure tourer auto expo 2018

(Hero XPulse 200 will get a digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity)

The production-spec Hero XPulse will get the same 200 cc single-cylinder engine from the Xtreme 200R. The motor is tuned to produce 18 bhp and 17.1 Nm of peak torque, whilst paired with a 5-speed gearbox. However, the gear ratios are expected to be different on the adventure motorcycle. The same unit will also power the Hero XPulse 200T, which is a touring variant based on the XPulse 200 and was revealed at EICMA last year. The bike gets relaxed ergonomics and over the adventure version.  It is likely that Hero will launch the XPulse 200 and the 200T together in the market. The XPulse 200T has been designed keeping in mind the practical requirements of a touring motorcycle, with focus on ergonomics, and loading capability with its large luggage plate. 

Also Read: Hero XPulse 200T Unveiled At EICMA 2018

vkg5mv5s

( The XPulse 200 has been spotted testing in India a few time now)

Compared to the run-of-the-mill 200 cc motorcycles on sale currently, the Hero XPulse does get a host of changes including the long travel telescopic forks up front with 190 mm of travel and a monoshock unit at the rear with 170 mm of travel. The seat height measures 825 mm, which is a function of higher ground clearance as well.

hero xpulse 200 adventure tourer auto expo 2018

(The Hero XPulse 200 is expected to be priced between ₹ 1.-1.2 lakh (ex-showroom)

Braking power will come from disc at both ends on the Hero XPulse 200, while switchable ABS will also make it to the production version. A spiritual successor to the Impuls, the bike gets 21-inch spoked wheel up front and an 18-inch tyre at the rear. The adventure tourer will also get a full LED headlamp setup, luggage rack, knuckle guards, and an all-digital instrument console. The latter will also get smartphone connectivity to offer turn-by-turn navigation.

lc38ojb4

(Along with the XPulse 200, Hero will also launch the XPulse 200T on May 1, 2019)

Prices for the Hero XPulse 200 are expected to be in the vicinity of ₹ 1-1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). This will make the XPulse one of the more affordable adventure bikes on sale, substantially more affordable than the Royal Enfield Himalayan. Complete details on the motorcycle will be available closer to launch. Keep watching this space.

