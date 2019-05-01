Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The long-anticipated Hero XPulse 200 and XPulse 200T motorcycles are all set to be launched in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch here. While the former is a purpose-built off-road and adventure motorcycle, the XPulse 200T is the more road-biased tourer version of the motorcycle. Both the motorcycles are powered the same 200 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is offered in the Hero Xtreme 200R. In the Xtreme 200R, the motor is tuned to churn out 18.4 bhp and 17.1 Nm of peak torque, while all three bikes come paired with a 5-speed gearbox. We have already shared our expectations with regards to pricing, so all that remains is to wait for the big announcement.

The Hero XPulse 200 Adventure version gets spoked wheels, dual-purpose tyres, knuckle guards & more

Feature-wise, the XPulse 200 comes with spoked wheels with a 21-inch unit at the front and a 18-inch wheel at the rear, wrapped in dual purpose tyres. The bike also comes with high mounted mudguard, engine bash plate, high mounted exhaust and a knuckle guard enhancing the off-road capability. The XPulse 200T, on the other hand, is the road-friendly version and gets alloy wheels with road biased tyres, a conventional low-mounted exhaust, and a tall windscreen for enhanced touring capabilities.

In addition to the off-road equipment, the new XPulse will also get a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, full-LED headlamp and a LED taillight as well. Both the motorcycles come with long travel telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance will come from the disc brakes at either end with Nissin calipers. Hero also offers single-channel ABS as standard.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The Hero XPulse 200 and XPulse 200T: