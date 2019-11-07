Hero MotoCorp has launched India's first BS6 motorcycle, the new Hero Splendor iSmart with fuel injection, which meets the upcoming Bharat Stage 6 emission regulations which will come into force from April 1, 2020. The new Splendor iSmart FI has been priced at ₹ 64,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Splendor iSmart not only features India's first BS6 compliant 110 cc, fuel-injected engine, with maximum power output of 9 bhp at 7,500 rpm and enhanced torque of 9.89 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The new motorcycle features the idle start stop system, called the i3S system, with added emphasis on fuel efficiency.

The newly designed engine offers 10 per cent more torque across the rev range than the outgoing model. The new diamond frame is said to offer better rigidity and stability. The front suspension travel has been increased by 15 mm, and the wheelbase has been increased by 36 mm. The ground clearance of the new Splendor iSmart FI is rated at 180 mm, to take on any kind of roads, and rough terrain.

"The Splendor iSmart is a clear testimony to the immense progress we have made in scaling up our in-house R&D capabilities in a short span of time. This is the first BS6 compliant motorcycle homologated in the country with a new engine family, and a new chassis design, completely designed and developed at our Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur. Conforming to stringent BS6 emission norms, while improving the performance capabilities, style quotient and riding experience of the motorcycle is a remarkable feat. All these, under the successful Splendor franchise provide a highly appealing proposition for the customers. This marks the commencement of the transition of our product range to BS6 norms," said Malo Le Masson, Head - Global Product Planning - Hero MotoCorp.

"The launch plan for our BS6 products has been strategically developed keeping in mind the interest of our customers and the demographic dynamics of the market. The Splendor iSmart will be made available in a phased manner across the country as we steadily ramp-up production. The price of this motorcycle is a directional guidance of the price points of our upcoming BS6 vehicles, which will be launched sequentially in the coming months. We will be rolling-out an exciting multimedia campaign for the new Splendor iSmart BS6 to connect with our customers," said Sanjay Bhan, Head - Sales, After Sales and Parts, Hero MotoCorp.

The new Splendor iSmart FI is available in three vibrant colours - Techno Blue and Black, Sports Red and Black and Force Silver & Heavy Grey. The motorcycle is available in two variants - Self Drum Cast and Self Disc Cast. The new Splendor iSmart FI comes with an all-new diamond chassis that is said to offer superior strength, rigidity and responsive handling, on any terrain. Sales of the new Hero Splendor iSmart FI will commence from Hero MotoCorp dealerships in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) within the next few days. The new motorcycle will be gradually available across the country in a few weeks.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.