Hero Splendor Beats Honda Activa, Becomes India's Bestselling Two-Wheeler

The Hero Splendor and Honda Activa have regularly fought it out in the sales charts to claim the top spot in India's two-wheeler market. In 2019, it seems to be the commuter motorcycle range from Hero MotoCorp which is gaining ground, consistently overtaking the Honda Activa in monthly sales during the first half of the calendar year. In June though, the Hero Splendor range took the top spot, selling a total of 2,42,743 units, although it overtook the Honda Activa by just over 6,000 unit sales. However, the Splendor range of motorcycles has consistently overtaken the Activa scooters in the sales charts in five out of the first six months of 2019.

Sales Performance from January - June 2019 Hero Splendor Honda Activa Jun-19 2,42,743 2,36,739 May-19 1,99,225 2,18,734 Apr-19 2,23,532 2,10,961 Mar-19 2,46,656 1,48,241 Feb-19 2,44,241 2,05,239 Jan-19 2,23,909 2,13,302 Total 13,80,306 12,33,216

Except in May 2019, when sales of the Splendor range were less than the Activa scooters, every other month from January 2019, it is the Splendor which has been gaining over the Honda Activa scooters. In all, the Splendor family of motorcycles sold 13,80,306 units from Jan-June, 2019, while the Honda Activa family of scooters sold 12,33,216 units in the same period. In January this year, the Hero Splendor motorcycles started off with a definite lead in sales over the Activa, with sales in March peaking for the Hero Splendor, with a difference of over 98,000 unit sales.

Top 10 Two-Wheelers Models June 2019 Sales 1 Hero Splenndor 2,42,743 2 Honda Activa 2,36,739 3 Hero HF Deluxe 1,93,194 4 Honda CB Shine 84,871 5 Bajaj Pulsar 83,008 6 Hero Glamour 69,878 7 Bajaj Platina 56,947 8 TVS Jupiter 56,254 9 Hero Passion 56,143 10 TVS XL Super 52,253

In overall June 2019 sales, the third spot was taken by another motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp, the Hero HF Deluxe, which sold 1,93,194. In fourth place stood India's largest selling 125 cc motorcycle, the Honda CB Shine with 84,871 units sold. The Bajaj Pulsar range of motorcycles brought up the fifth place in the sales charts with sales of 83,008 units, while the Hero Glamour, Bajaj Platina, TVS Jupiter and Hero Passion brought up the rest of the top 10 two-wheelers. Interestingly, TVS Motor Company's moped, the TVS XL Super also made it yet again to the top 10 bestsellers' list in tenth position.

