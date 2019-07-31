New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero Splendor Beats Honda Activa, Becomes India's Bestselling Two-Wheeler

The Hero Splendor family of commuter motorcycles has once again overtaken the Honda Activa to become India's bestselling two-wheeler in June 2019. In third spot in the sales charts is the Hero HF Deluxe.

The Hero Splendor is number one in the two-wheeler sales charts in June 2019

The Hero Splendor and Honda Activa have regularly fought it out in the sales charts to claim the top spot in India's two-wheeler market. In 2019, it seems to be the commuter motorcycle range from Hero MotoCorp which is gaining ground, consistently overtaking the Honda Activa in monthly sales during the first half of the calendar year. In June though, the Hero Splendor range took the top spot, selling a total of 2,42,743 units, although it overtook the Honda Activa by just over 6,000 unit sales. However, the Splendor range of motorcycles has consistently overtaken the Activa scooters in the sales charts in five out of the first six months of 2019.

Sales Performance from January - June 2019  
 Hero SplendorHonda Activa
Jun-192,42,7432,36,739
May-191,99,2252,18,734
Apr-192,23,5322,10,961
Mar-192,46,6561,48,241
Feb-192,44,2412,05,239
Jan-192,23,9092,13,302
Total13,80,30612,33,216

Except in May 2019, when sales of the Splendor range were less than the Activa scooters, every other month from January 2019, it is the Splendor which has been gaining over the Honda Activa scooters. In all, the Splendor family of motorcycles sold 13,80,306 units from Jan-June, 2019, while the Honda Activa family of scooters sold 12,33,216 units in the same period. In January this year, the Hero Splendor motorcycles started off with a definite lead in sales over the Activa, with sales in March peaking for the Hero Splendor, with a difference of over 98,000 unit sales.

Top 10 Two-Wheelers  
 ModelsJune 2019 Sales
1Hero Splenndor2,42,743
2Honda Activa2,36,739
3Hero HF Deluxe1,93,194
4Honda CB Shine84,871
5Bajaj Pulsar83,008
6Hero Glamour69,878
7Bajaj Platina56,947
8TVS Jupiter56,254
9Hero Passion56,143
10TVS XL Super52,253
In overall June 2019 sales, the third spot was taken by another motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp, the Hero HF Deluxe, which sold 1,93,194. In fourth place stood India's largest selling 125 cc motorcycle, the Honda CB Shine with 84,871 units sold. The Bajaj Pulsar range of motorcycles brought up the fifth place in the sales charts with sales of 83,008 units, while the Hero Glamour, Bajaj Platina, TVS Jupiter and Hero Passion brought up the rest of the top 10 two-wheelers. Interestingly, TVS Motor Company's moped, the TVS XL Super also made it yet again to the top 10 bestsellers' list in tenth position.

