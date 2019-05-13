New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero Pleasure Plus vs Honda Activa i vs TVS Zest vs Yamaha Ray Z: Price Comparison

The new 2019 Hero Pleasure+ (Plus) 110 now comes with a bigger, more powerful 110 cc engine, along with revised styling and host of new and updated features. It now enters the highly competitive 110 cc segment.

View Photos
2019 Hero Pleasure Plus comes in two trims priced at Rs. 47,300 and Rs. 49,300

Hero MotoCorp has finally come out with a major update for its most-affordable scooter, the Hero Pleasure. Now christened the Hero Pleasure+ (Plus) 110, the scooter now comes with a bigger, more powerful 110 cc engine, revised styling and host of new and updated features. In fact, even after the update, the 2019 Hero Pleasure Plus continues to be the most affordable scooter in the company's Indian line-up. Having said that, the 110 cc segment is highly competitive and we have a wide range of options in India right now, and here's where the new Hero Pleasure Plus stands against its closest rivals, in terms of pricing.

Also Read: Hero Pleasure Plus 110: All You Need To Know

Hero Pleasure Plus 110

53,286 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Hero Pleasure Plus 110

ds40kq1o

Hero Pleasure Plus 110 continues to be the most affordable scooter in the company's line-up

Staring with the new entrant, the Hero Pleasure+ 110 is offered in two variants options, a base trim with Sheet Metal Wheels, and a top-end trim with Cast Metal Wheels. While the former is priced at ₹ 47,300, the latter costs ₹ 49,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi), making it the most affordable offering. In comparison, the closest in terms of pricing is the TVS Zest 110, which also comes in two trim options - Himalayan Highs Series priced at ₹ 50,020 and the Matte Series priced at ₹ 51,520, (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Honda Activa i, on the other hand, comes in only one trim and is priced at ₹ 50,974, while the Yamaha Ray Z, which also gets only one variant, is the most expensive of the lot, at ₹ 51,847 (Both ex-showroom, Delhi).

tvs scooty zest 110 matte purple

TVS Scooty Zest 110 is priced in India starting at ₹ 50,020

In terms of features, the Hero Pleasure+ 110 comes with a bunch of smart features like a USB charger located near the front pocket, an LED boot lamp, and a new illuminated instrument console with a fuel gauge and side stand indicator. In fact, the scooter now also comes with an integrated braking system to meet the new safety norms. In comparison, the TVS Zest 110 comes with almost similar offerings like LED boot lamp, and USB charger located inside the boot, but a regular analogue instrument cluster. However, the Zest does get some additional features like dual tone seat, daytime running lamp, and parking brake lock system.

honda activa i

Honda Activa i and Yamaha Ray Z both get a USB charger but as an optional accessory

The Honda Activa i and the Yamaha Ray Z, at the same time, do get a USB charger but as an optional accessory and without a boot light. Both come with stylish and more modern-looking instrument console but miss-out on a front compartment like the other two. That said, the Activa i gets Honda's 4-in-1 lock with seat opening switch, and the tried and tested combi-braking system, while the Yamaha Ray Z gets its equivalent USB (unified braking system) and a more stylish and aggressive design.

yamaha ray z main

Yamaha Ray Z gets its equivalent USB (unified braking system) and a more stylish and aggressive design

0 Comments

So, when it comes to pricing the new Hero Pleasure+ 110 is undoubtedly the most affordable of the lot, and in no way less equipped. In fact, compared to the Honda Activa i and Yamaha Ray Z, the new Hero Pleasure offers more features as well, making it a strong value proposition. While we will need to test the scooters in real-world conditions to tell you which one is the best, on paper the new Hero Pleasure+ 110 certainly looks like a pretty good option.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hero Pleasure Plus 110 with Immediate Rivals

Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Hero
Pleasure Plus 110
TAGS :
Hero MotoCorp Hero Pleasure 110 Hero Pleasure Plus Hero Pleasure

Latest News

Hero Pleasure Plus vs Honda Activa i vs TVS Zest vs Yamaha Ray Z: Price Comparison
Hero Pleasure Plus vs Honda Activa i vs TVS Zest vs Yamaha Ray Z: Price Comparison
Hero Maestro Edge Vs TVS N Torq Vs Suzuki Burgman Street Vs Honda Grazia: Price Comparison
Hero Maestro Edge Vs TVS N Torq Vs Suzuki Burgman Street Vs Honda Grazia: Price Comparison
Bosch Goes For Platinum-Light Fuel Cells
Bosch Goes For Platinum-Light Fuel Cells
Benelli TNT 300 And 302R Receive Price Cuts Of Up To Rs. 60,000
Benelli TNT 300 And 302R Receive Price Cuts Of Up To Rs. 60,000
Passenger Vehicle Segment Records Lowest Sales In Last Eight Years; Decline Of 17.07 Per Cent In April 2019
Passenger Vehicle Segment Records Lowest Sales In Last Eight Years; Decline Of 17.07 Per Cent In April 2019
Hero Pleasure Plus 110: All You Need To Know
Hero Pleasure Plus 110: All You Need To Know
Tata Motors' Passenger Car Sales Fall By 23% In April 2019 Globally
Tata Motors' Passenger Car Sales Fall By 23% In April 2019 Globally
Ola Aims To Deploy 10,000 Electric Two And Three-Wheelers In India By March 2020
Ola Aims To Deploy 10,000 Electric Two And Three-Wheelers In India By March 2020
Hero Pleasure Plus 110 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 47,300
Hero Pleasure Plus 110 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 47,300
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 58,500
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 58,500
Maruti Suzuki Opens 300th Commercial Vehicle Outlet
Maruti Suzuki Opens 300th Commercial Vehicle Outlet
Hero Maestro Edge 125 And Pleasure Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Images, Features
Hero Maestro Edge 125 And Pleasure Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Images, Features
2020 Land Rover Defender Prototype To Be Showcased At The Fifth Invictus Games
2020 Land Rover Defender Prototype To Be Showcased At The Fifth Invictus Games
F1: Hamilton Wins Spanish GP In Another 1-2 Finish For Mercedes; Verstappen Bags 3rd
F1: Hamilton Wins Spanish GP In Another 1-2 Finish For Mercedes; Verstappen Bags 3rd
F3: Jehan Daruvala Wins 2019 Formula 3 Season Opener In Barcelona
F3: Jehan Daruvala Wins 2019 Formula 3 Season Opener In Barcelona

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 71,994
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

₹ 1.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Hero Pleasure Plus 110 Alternatives

Hero Maestro Edge
Hero Maestro Edge
₹ 53,469 - 54,949 *
Hero Electric Photon
Hero Electric Photon
₹ 53,035 *
TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
₹ 53,538 - 63,773 *
Honda Activa i
Honda Activa i
₹ 53,585 *
Suzuki Lets
Suzuki Lets
₹ 52,550 *
Honda Navi
Honda Navi
₹ 54,163 - 55,990 *
Yamaha RAY Z
Yamaha RAY Z
₹ 54,439 *
Mahindra Gusto
Mahindra Gusto
₹ 52,111 - 56,779 *
TVS Scooty Zest 110
TVS Scooty Zest 110
₹ 51,878 - 53,463 *
View More
Explore Pleasure Plus 110
×
Explore Now
x
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Maestro Edge 125 And Pleasure 2019: Price Expectations
Hero Maestro Edge 125 And Pleasure 2019: Price Expectations
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities