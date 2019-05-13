Hero Pleasure Plus vs Honda Activa i vs TVS Zest vs Yamaha Ray Z: Price Comparison

Hero MotoCorp has finally come out with a major update for its most-affordable scooter, the Hero Pleasure. Now christened the Hero Pleasure+ (Plus) 110, the scooter now comes with a bigger, more powerful 110 cc engine, revised styling and host of new and updated features. In fact, even after the update, the 2019 Hero Pleasure Plus continues to be the most affordable scooter in the company's Indian line-up. Having said that, the 110 cc segment is highly competitive and we have a wide range of options in India right now, and here's where the new Hero Pleasure Plus stands against its closest rivals, in terms of pricing.

Hero Pleasure Plus 110 continues to be the most affordable scooter in the company's line-up

Staring with the new entrant, the Hero Pleasure+ 110 is offered in two variants options, a base trim with Sheet Metal Wheels, and a top-end trim with Cast Metal Wheels. While the former is priced at ₹ 47,300, the latter costs ₹ 49,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi), making it the most affordable offering. In comparison, the closest in terms of pricing is the TVS Zest 110, which also comes in two trim options - Himalayan Highs Series priced at ₹ 50,020 and the Matte Series priced at ₹ 51,520, (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Honda Activa i, on the other hand, comes in only one trim and is priced at ₹ 50,974, while the Yamaha Ray Z, which also gets only one variant, is the most expensive of the lot, at ₹ 51,847 (Both ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Scooty Zest 110 is priced in India starting at ₹ 50,020

In terms of features, the Hero Pleasure+ 110 comes with a bunch of smart features like a USB charger located near the front pocket, an LED boot lamp, and a new illuminated instrument console with a fuel gauge and side stand indicator. In fact, the scooter now also comes with an integrated braking system to meet the new safety norms. In comparison, the TVS Zest 110 comes with almost similar offerings like LED boot lamp, and USB charger located inside the boot, but a regular analogue instrument cluster. However, the Zest does get some additional features like dual tone seat, daytime running lamp, and parking brake lock system.

Honda Activa i and Yamaha Ray Z both get a USB charger but as an optional accessory

The Honda Activa i and the Yamaha Ray Z, at the same time, do get a USB charger but as an optional accessory and without a boot light. Both come with stylish and more modern-looking instrument console but miss-out on a front compartment like the other two. That said, the Activa i gets Honda's 4-in-1 lock with seat opening switch, and the tried and tested combi-braking system, while the Yamaha Ray Z gets its equivalent USB (unified braking system) and a more stylish and aggressive design.

Yamaha Ray Z gets its equivalent USB (unified braking system) and a more stylish and aggressive design

So, when it comes to pricing the new Hero Pleasure+ 110 is undoubtedly the most affordable of the lot, and in no way less equipped. In fact, compared to the Honda Activa i and Yamaha Ray Z, the new Hero Pleasure offers more features as well, making it a strong value proposition. While we will need to test the scooters in real-world conditions to tell you which one is the best, on paper the new Hero Pleasure+ 110 certainly looks like a pretty good option.

