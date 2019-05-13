Hero Pleasure Plus 110 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 47,300

New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero Pleasure Plus 110 Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 47,300

The Pleaure Plus scooter now gets an upgraded engine as also an update in the feature department. The scooter will be available in two variants - Metal wheel and Cast Wheel

Hero MotoCorp's second launch for the day is the all-new Pleasure Plus scooter. The new Hero Pleasure 110 is priced at ₹ 47,300going up to ₹ 49,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and gets comprehensive upgrades over the outgoing version with a revised design, new colours and more features on offer. It still remains one of the most affordable scooters on sale and will be attracting a number of first time female buyers. Bookings for the new Pleasure commence from today across the two-wheeler maker's dealerships pan India, while deliveries will begin by the end of this month.

The Hero Pleasure Plus 110 comes gets an upgraded instrument panel

Hero Pleasure

49,452 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Hero Pleasure

The all-new Hero Pleasure had been given a number of revisions for a smart looking appearance. The scooter looks fresh with the bright colours, while the front apron gets a bow-tie like silver plastic cladding that lends a cute face to the model. The headlamp design is completely new and is an angular-upright shaped unit that gets a retro-touch while looking all modern. The side panels have been reworked and get brushed silver highlights for added effect. The taillights are new and the instrument console has been revised as well with a new digital display. The scooter comes with a USB charging slot as well.

The colour options available on the Hero Pleasure

The 2019 Hero Pleasure Plus draws power from the more powerful 110 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that is tuned for 8 bhp and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a CVT unit. The more powerful engine replaces the 102 cc mill that was seen on the predecessor and belt out nearly 7 bhp and 8.1 Nm of peak torque. The updated scooter continues to use spring loaded shocks at either end that help keep costs low. Braking performance too comes from the 130 mm drum brakes at the front and rear with Integrated Braking System (IBS) offered as standard.

The Hero Pleasure Plus 110 now has 16% more power on offer compared to its predecessor

The Hero Pleasure has always been an entry-level offering and comprehensively updated version will certainly help the scooter solidify its position in that space. The aggressive pricing will also help the model that competes against the likes of the Honda Activa-i and the TVS Scooty Zest. Bookings for the updated Pleasure scooter are now open.

