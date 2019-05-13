New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero Pleasure Plus 110: All You Need To Know

The Pleasure finally receives a significant update after all these years. The scooter has been completely redesigned and of course there's a more powerful engine that's on offer.

View Photos
The Hero Pleasure Plus 110 is more powerful than its predecessor and has a lot more features too

Hero MotoCorp today launched the Pleasure Plus 110. The Pleasure finally receives a significant update after all these years. The scooter has been completely redesigned and of course there's a more powerful engine that's on offer. If you remember, the Pleasure, when it was first launched in India, catered only to women. The company had clearly demarcated its target audience but that's not the case anymore. The Hero Pleasure Plus 110 comes with a host of updates, as we've already said before, and it comes with two variants. With prices starting at ₹ 47,300 (ex-showroom Delhi), it's more expensive than its predecessor. So what else does it bring to the table?

0 Comments

Also Read: Hero Pleasure Plus 110 Launched In India

Hero Pleasure Plus 110

53,286 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Hero Pleasure Plus 110

Here's All You Need To know About the Hero Pleasure Plus

  1. The new Hero Pleasure Plus gets a new fascia which includes a redesigned headlamp assembly and redesigned turn indicators. The tail section is sleeker and gets a different tail section which is more sleek
  2. The new Hero Pleasure 110 is available in two variants - Sheet Metal and Cast Metal. While the former is priced at ₹ 47,300, the latter costs ₹ 49,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    6dij9918

    Th Hero Pleasure Plus 110 gets a sleeker tail section

  3. Bookings for the new Pleasure commence from today across the two-wheeler maker's dealerships pan India, while deliveries will begin by the end of this month.
  4. The headlamp design is completely new and is an angular-upright shaped unit that gets a retro-touch while looking all modern. The side panels have been reworked and get brushed silver highlights for added effect.
    9969feqo

    The Hero Pleasure Plus 110 comes gets an upgraded instrument panel

  5. The taillights are new and the instrument console has been revised. The scooter comes with a USB charging slot as well.
  6. The 2019 Hero Pleasure Plus draws power from the more powerful 110 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that is tuned for 8 bhp and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a CVT unit.
    ds40kq1o

    Hero Motocorp will offer the Pleasure Plus 110 in a number of colour options

  7. The colour options for the new Pleasure Plus base variant are black, red, blue and white - all in gloss finish, whereas the higher trim gets red, green and grey in matte finish.
  8. The Hero Pleasure Plus goes up against the likes of the Honda Activa 5G, Mahindra Gusto, Suzuki Let's, Yamaha Ray-Z.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hero Pleasure Plus 110 with Immediate Rivals

Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Hero
Pleasure Plus 110
TAGS :
Hero Pleasure Plus 110 Pleasure Plus Hero Motocorp Hero Pleasure

Latest News

Benelli TNT 300 And 302R Receive Price Cuts Of Up To Rs. 60,000
Benelli TNT 300 And 302R Receive Price Cuts Of Up To Rs. 60,000
Passenger Vehicle Segment Records Lowest Sales In Last Eight Years; Decline Of 17.07 Per Cent In April 2019
Passenger Vehicle Segment Records Lowest Sales In Last Eight Years; Decline Of 17.07 Per Cent In April 2019
Hero Pleasure Plus 110: All You Need To Know
Hero Pleasure Plus 110: All You Need To Know
Tata Motors' Passenger Car Sales Fall By 23% In April 2019 Globally
Tata Motors' Passenger Car Sales Fall By 23% In April 2019 Globally
Ola Aims To Deploy 10,000 Electric Two And Three-Wheelers In India By March 2020
Ola Aims To Deploy 10,000 Electric Two And Three-Wheelers In India By March 2020
Hero Pleasure Plus 110 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 47,300
Hero Pleasure Plus 110 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 47,300
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 58,500
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 58,500
Maruti Suzuki Opens 300th Commercial Vehicle Outlet
Maruti Suzuki Opens 300th Commercial Vehicle Outlet
Hero Maestro Edge 125 And Pleasure Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Images, Features
Hero Maestro Edge 125 And Pleasure Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Images, Features
2020 Land Rover Defender Prototype To Be Showcased At The Fifth Invictus Games
2020 Land Rover Defender Prototype To Be Showcased At The Fifth Invictus Games
F1: Hamilton Wins Spanish GP In Another 1-2 Finish For Mercedes; Verstappen Bags 3rd
F1: Hamilton Wins Spanish GP In Another 1-2 Finish For Mercedes; Verstappen Bags 3rd
F3: Jehan Daruvala Wins 2019 Formula 3 Season Opener In Barcelona
F3: Jehan Daruvala Wins 2019 Formula 3 Season Opener In Barcelona
Hero Maestro Edge 125 And Pleasure 2019: Price Expectations
Hero Maestro Edge 125 And Pleasure 2019: Price Expectations
Diesel To Be Preferred Fuel For SUVs, MUVs Even Post BS-VI
Diesel To Be Preferred Fuel For SUVs, MUVs Even Post BS-VI
BS6 Compliant Mahindra XUV300 Spied Testing For The First Time
BS6 Compliant Mahindra XUV300 Spied Testing For The First Time

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 71,994
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

₹ 1.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Hero Pleasure Plus 110 Alternatives

Hero Maestro Edge
Hero Maestro Edge
₹ 53,469 - 54,949 *
Hero Electric Photon
Hero Electric Photon
₹ 53,035 *
TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
₹ 53,538 - 63,773 *
Honda Activa i
Honda Activa i
₹ 53,585 *
Suzuki Lets
Suzuki Lets
₹ 52,550 *
Honda Navi
Honda Navi
₹ 54,163 - 55,990 *
Yamaha RAY Z
Yamaha RAY Z
₹ 54,439 *
Mahindra Gusto
Mahindra Gusto
₹ 52,111 - 56,779 *
TVS Scooty Zest 110
TVS Scooty Zest 110
₹ 51,878 - 53,463 *
View More
Explore Pleasure Plus 110
×
Explore Now
x
Hero Maestro Edge 125 And Pleasure 2019: Price Expectations
Hero Maestro Edge 125 And Pleasure 2019: Price Expectations
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities