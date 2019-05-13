Hero Pleasure Plus 110: All You Need To Know

The Hero Pleasure Plus 110 is more powerful than its predecessor and has a lot more features too

Hero MotoCorp today launched the Pleasure Plus 110. The Pleasure finally receives a significant update after all these years. The scooter has been completely redesigned and of course there's a more powerful engine that's on offer. If you remember, the Pleasure, when it was first launched in India, catered only to women. The company had clearly demarcated its target audience but that's not the case anymore. The Hero Pleasure Plus 110 comes with a host of updates, as we've already said before, and it comes with two variants. With prices starting at ₹ 47,300 (ex-showroom Delhi), it's more expensive than its predecessor. So what else does it bring to the table?

Also Read: Hero Pleasure Plus 110 Launched In India

Hero Pleasure Plus 110 53,286 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Here's All You Need To know About the Hero Pleasure Plus

The new Hero Pleasure Plus gets a new fascia which includes a redesigned headlamp assembly and redesigned turn indicators. The tail section is sleeker and gets a different tail section which is more sleek The new Hero Pleasure 110 is available in two variants - Sheet Metal and Cast Metal. While the former is priced at ₹ 47,300, the latter costs ₹ 49,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Th Hero Pleasure Plus 110 gets a sleeker tail section Bookings for the new Pleasure commence from today across the two-wheeler maker's dealerships pan India, while deliveries will begin by the end of this month. The headlamp design is completely new and is an angular-upright shaped unit that gets a retro-touch while looking all modern. The side panels have been reworked and get brushed silver highlights for added effect. The Hero Pleasure Plus 110 comes gets an upgraded instrument panel The taillights are new and the instrument console has been revised. The scooter comes with a USB charging slot as well. The 2019 Hero Pleasure Plus draws power from the more powerful 110 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that is tuned for 8 bhp and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a CVT unit. Hero Motocorp will offer the Pleasure Plus 110 in a number of colour options The colour options for the new Pleasure Plus base variant are black, red, blue and white - all in gloss finish, whereas the higher trim gets red, green and grey in matte finish. The Hero Pleasure Plus goes up against the likes of the Honda Activa 5G, Mahindra Gusto, Suzuki Let's, Yamaha Ray-Z.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.